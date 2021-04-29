Construction of the Dayton Parkway Interchange is taking shape. This interchange will provide motorists traveling in Dayton and Rogers another direct access option to Interstate 94. Currently, motorists have no access point to I-94 between Maple Grove Parkway in Maple Grove and County Road 101 in Rogers.
Work began on the interchange project last May, creating a Dayton Parkway bridge over I-94, along with diverging diamond ramps to and from the interstate.
Zach Heimer, SRF project engineer, said construction continued during the winter with work primarily focused on the construction of the new Dayton Parkway bridge over I-94.
“The CS McCrossan construction crews drove bridge foundation piles, constructed the bridge abutments, wing walls, and center median pier,” he said. “Bridge beams were erected spanning across I-94. Some nice early spring weather allowed the concrete bridge deck to be poured.”
Heimer said bridge work on Dayton Parkway over I-94 will be completed early this summer.
The focus of the project will then shift to the new Dayton Parkway roadway and the ramps leading up to either side of the new bridge. “Underground utility work will be followed by grading, curb and gutter, bituminous paving,” he said.
A trail will also be installed along the north side of the parkway, along with lighting and landscaping.
“The impacts to traffic due to the city of Dayton’s interchange project will be minimal,” Heimer said. “There will be closures this summer to Holly Lane at Territorial Road up to County Road 81.”
MnDOT’s ongoing I-94 design-build project from Maple Grove to Clearwater will also continue to affect traffic. Motorists can visit MnDOT’s website to sign up for updates on lane and ramp closures along I-94 in the vicinity of the Dayton Parkway Interchange at dot.state.mn.us/i94-mg-clearwater/index.html
The project is anticipated to aid with traffic flow in the area. “The Dayton Parkway Interchange Project will create a new regional connection to the communities in northwest Hennepin County,” Heimer said. “With the anticipated growth of this region, the improvements will ease traffic congestion on the local road system and provide better safety and mobility for all roadway users. The new interchange also provides a new access point to an existing 6-mile segment of Interstate 94 lacking direct access, which will improve emergency response times.”
The project is on schedule to be complete in the late fall of this year.
To learn about the project, or stay updated, visit the city of Dayton’s project website at cityofdaytonmn.com/dayton-parkway-interchange/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.