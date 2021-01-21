Dayton offering winter wellness kits

By Alicia MIller
Long winter days mixed with staying at home more can mean boredom for some – especially those aged 55 and older.
The Dayton Activity Center has come up with a way to help those residents fight that winter boredom. New Winter Wellness Kits are free and available to those residents aged 55 and older.
“This is a new program to help connect with our 55-plus population during a time of isolation and winter blues and introduce them to the Aging Mastery Program by the National Council on Aging and the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging; as well as other programs in the area that are geared towards wellness,” said Teresa Schmiedlin, Dayton Activity Center Coordinator.
Each Winter Wellness Kit includes an Aging Mastery Program Starter Kit, a Pen Pal Program invitation, a handmade card from a local student, crafts and simple activities, healthy snacks, a package of soup, brochures about local fitness and wellness opportunities and local resources for those in or nearing retirement, just to name a few.
“There is not a specific age requirement, however, most information is geared towards living a healthy life in retirement,” Schmiedlin said of the kits. “This is beneficial to anyone preparing for that stage in life, no matter what age.”
She knows there is a benefit for Dayton residents who will and have received the kits. “The goal of the kits is to provide a sense of connection during a time of isolation as well as build a foundation for programs that promote whole-person wellness, provide information on starting or continuing preparation for life after retirement, connect people with useful resources in our community, and hopefully bring a little joy to their day,” Schmiedlin said.
The winter edition of the kit will be available until March 5. “Then we will be transitioning to a Wellness Starter Kit with a supplemental kit for each season,” Schmiedlin said. “The idea is it will be like a mini subscription box service, but for seniors in our local area.”
Those Dayton residents aged 55 and older interesting in getting a Winter Wellness Kit can call 763-710-1268 or send an email to activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com.
