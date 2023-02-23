Dayton Guard member nominates coworkers for Patriot award

Minnesota National Guard member and RDO Equipment Co. employee Rachael Kindermann nominated two of her coworkers for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Patriot Award. The coworkers both received the award. Pictured left to right are RDO General Manager John Weber, Parts Specialist Kindermann, Lead Parts Specialist Andy Crichton and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representative Bill Obedoza.
Two employees at a Dayton business were recently honored with Patriot awards from the National Guard.
On Feb. 7, RDO Equipment Co. General Manager John Weber and Lead Parts Specialist Andy Crichton received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Patriot Award. They were nominated by their coworker and Minnesota National Guard member Rachel Kindermann.
According to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve website, this is an office of the Department of Defense that was created in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between service members and their civilian employers.
The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed, according to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve website.
During December, Kindermann traveled with the National Guard on a recruiting trip; Weber and Crichton both covered her duties at RDO while she was away.
“John and Andy have been very understanding whenever I need to take time for the National Guard. They are very supportive of it,” Kindermann said. “It’s a big deal for civilian employers to receive this award. I’m happy that RDO Equipment Co. is a business that supports the troops and their employees that serve.”
The nomination
Kindermann said she had heard about the award through fellow service members in the Guard and knew she wanted to recognize her coworkers.
“I know it was a challenging time for the team to lose someone during the month of December, which can be particularly busy because of the holidays, but both John and Andy have encouraged and supported my service,” she said.
“Thanks to them, I never felt like I was letting the team down whenever I’ve gone to serve. And when I returned, they treated me as though I’d never left. I never felt that I had anything less than their complete support.”
Kindermann had to first fill out applications for Weber and Crichton. She said, “I shared stories when John and Andy have not only voiced their support but acted upon it. For example, while I was away during the recruiting trip, they made sure the customers I normally work with didn’t miss a beat. I was reassured by their willingness to go the extra mile while I was out of the office.”
She added this was the first time she has ever sent in nominations. She said she was happy that was able to show her “appreciation for my team members and RDO Equipment Co.”
Appreciation
Both Weber and Crichton have expressed their gratitude for the recognition.
Weber said he was happy the award will inform customers and other service members of RDO’s continuing support of the troops.
“I’m honored by the award and I also want to recognize those team members in the Dayton store that took on extra so Rachel could serve her country,” Weber said. “The team at the store happily took on the extra workload so our customers didn’t see any difference in the world-class service they’ve come to expect. It’s a humbling way to showcase our respect for and commitment to our military members, our team members and our customers.”
Crichton said he was humbled by the award. “It’s certainly an honor to be nominated and receive the Patriot Award, but it was rewarding enough to be able to support Rachel’s service,” he said.
Weber said the RDO core values define how “we do business each day, but what makes them most powerful is when they extend far beyond the workday and outside of business.”
Crichton added, “I’m more than happy to support Rachel’s service. For me and the Dayton parts team, being able to help Rachel and her customers during her time away for active duty is just one way we were able to say thank you.”
