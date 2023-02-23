Dayton Guard member nominates coworkers for Patriot award

(Submitted photos)

Minnesota National Guard member and RDO Equipment Co. employee Rachael Kindermann nominated two of her coworkers for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Patriot Award. The coworkers both received the award. Pictured left to right are RDO General Manager John Weber, Parts Specialist Kindermann, Lead Parts Specialist Andy Crichton and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representative Bill Obedoza.

Two employees at a Dayton business were recently honored with Patriot awards from the National Guard.

On Feb. 7, RDO Equipment Co. General Manager John Weber and Lead Parts Specialist Andy Crichton received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Patriot Award. They were nominated by their coworker and Minnesota National Guard member Rachel Kindermann.

