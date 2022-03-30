Dayton Fire responds to call at Ziegler Cat

The Dayton Fire Department responded to a fire inside of the Ziegler Cat building March 17. Along with help from other area departments, they were able to get the fire under control and limit major damage.
The Dayton Fire Department was able to put out a fire quickly at a business within the city.
Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17, the department received a 911 call about a fire at Ziegler Cat.
According to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Astrup, the preexisting commercial building did not have fire sprinklers. Ziegler bought the property last year.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the building. Dayton, Rogers, Maple Grove, Osseo, Anoka/Champlin, Hanover and Brooklyn Park departments were all dispatched to the scene for resources.
“All local fire departments had a quick response and were able to control the fire and limit major building and property damage,” Astrup said. “There was some internal building and property damage but no major building loss.”
All occupants were able to exit the building safely and no firefighters were hurt or inquired during the fire.
He said all responding crews were on scene for 4.5 hours.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team.
