Dayton expresses concern with apartment concept plan

At its Sept. 27 meeting, the Dayton City Council reviewed a concept plan for the Dominium apartment project.
Consulting City Planner John Burbank said, “I’m happy today to be presenting this application because it’s another potential additional housing opportunity choice for residents of the community.”
The concept plan for the two-phased proposed development includes four apartment buildings, each four stories with a total of 480 units. There would be studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options.
The plan also includes underground and surface parking, a clubhouse and outdoor amenities.
The building’s exteriors are proposed to be constructed with brick, architectural stone and cement board.
The Dominium project would be located southeast of the Dayton Parkway interchange and to the east of Brockton Lane.
“They are requesting a [tax increment financial] component to this project for affordable unit apartments,” Burbank said. The tax increment package would allow all of the units to be affordable to households with 60% of the adjusted gross household income for the region.
The council was only asked to give feedback on the project at this point, and no formal action was taken.
Councilor Julie Gustafson wondered if the council wanted the project in that exact location. “It should be like a Top Golf or something awesome,” she said. “Or, it should be market rate [in that location].”
Councilor Scott Salonek agreed and said that the location was a prime spot within the city.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said his biggest issue with the proposal was also the location. “I’m in no hurry to put something in there at this point,” Fisher said. “Especially, if we’re being asked to TIF it.”
Salonek and Councilor Travis Henderson both said they did not want to use tax increment financing at that location. Salonek said he would prefer market-rate apartments.
“I’m not interested in TIFing it for 15 or 26 years,” Gustafson said. “I’m happy to wait until someone wants to put in something market-rate.”
Henderson, who is also on the city’s fire department, worried about how the fire department could handle about 1,000 people in that part of the city if the apartments were to be built. “Building looks great, apartments look awesome, the layout looks phenomenal,” he said. “It’s the other hat I wear, that is still part of the city’s responsibility.”
Fisher said, “I like the look of things.” He added he would like to see some “movement” on the roof lines, whether it be gabled or something else.
Developer Ryan Lunderby, with Dominium, said the company does workforce housing and some senior living communities. “I’m interested to hear more about the desires for market-rate housing compared to the product that we are proposing,” he said. “I think with Dominium, you get a long-term owner.”
Gustafson said she did not want to have a TIF district set up. “We want the tax base coming back to us faster,” she said. “It’s a TIF issue.”
Adding that “giving that TIF for so many years, doesn’t benefit the city at all.”
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of eight new probationary firefighters at a cost of $125,160 in wages, tuition and personal protective equipment. These costs were budgeted for in 2023. This will bring the city’s total number of firefighters to 32.
CONTINUED the public hearing on the police body-worn camera program. The council also closed the time to accept public comments.
