Dayton expresses concern with apartment concept plan

(Graphic courtesy of city of Dayton)

The Dayton City Council reviewed a concept for an affordable housing apartment plan. The proposed project would be located near the Dayton Parkway interchange, just east of Brockton Lane.

 Alicia Miller

At its Sept. 27 meeting, the Dayton City Council reviewed a concept plan for the Dominium apartment project.

Consulting City Planner John Burbank said, “I’m happy today to be presenting this application because it’s another potential additional housing opportunity choice for residents of the community.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments