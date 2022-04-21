Dayton discusses possibility of future playfield

At its April 12 meeting, the Dayton City Council provided city staff with direction for a future community playfield park.
“One of the top goals for the two-year period is to advance discussions and hopefully move forward on some acquisition of land,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said. “To kind of kick that off, [staff] wanted to hear from the CDAA (Champlin Dayton Athletic Association) as to the needs that they are seeing for such a facility.”
The city’s comprehensive plan includes guidance for future trails and areas for parks to serve the growing population. These plans include neighborhood parks and community playfield parks. A community playfield is an “area of intense recreational and athletic facilities of 20 to 50 acres in size,” according to a staff report.
Goodroad said the comp plan includes several different areas where the playfield could be placed. “That was done purposely so that we would have multiple search areas,” she said. “We’ve tried to acquire some [land], but attempts have failed.”
She told the council city staff was looking for “very specific” desired next steps from the council to move forward with being able to purchase land for a future playfield complex. Land could be acquired through park dedication or direct purchases.
Members of the CDAA presented the council with its long-term plans and field usage for the area. The association’s purpose is to provide athletic opportunities for the benefit of the youth in kindergarten to 12th grade in the Champlin, Dayton and surrounding communities.
John Whalen, CDAA executive director, said the association helped with facility improvements at McNeil Park with donations.
It is even setting aside money now for future fields in the city.
Rick Kloeppner, CDAA executive director-elect and Dayton resident, said, “About six years ago we kind of took a step back seeing all the growth in Dayton, we need to do some planning associated with that. We did interviews with each of our internal sports, plus other sports organizations that we work with.”
He said two major needs were identified – an indoor court space and an outdoor field – specifically complexes. He also expects the number of Dayton residents participating in the CDAA programs to expand from 12% to 20% in the next five years.
Councilor Travis Henderson asked if there was a particular area in Dayton the CDAA was looking at for a future athletic park complex. Kloeppner said a little closer to the eastern side of Dayton, more central to the association’s coverage area and the Anoka-Hennepin School District area would be preferred.
Goodroad said staff had some areas in mind where a complex might work, but nothing has been set in stone. She added the city has budgeted $150,000 annually for land acquisition.
Mayor Dennis Fisher said a possible 60-acre complex could cost the city up to $3 million. “I’ve made my position clear,” he said. “I’ve gotten enough feedback from residents, to where I would like to hear from them in a referendum that they want to spend this much money on a complex.”
Councilor Scott Salonek added the $3 million would be just for land acquisition and a sports complex would cost even more.
“I think Dayton needs to have a sports complex, long-term,” Councilor Julie Gustafson said. “We’re going to have too many families here with too many kids not have one.”
Councilor David Fashant said he was in favor of purchasing land now. “I think the time to acquire the land is now,” he said. “The clock is ticking on us to have those opportunities.”
He added for the city not to have a sports complex would be short-sided, but shares Fisher’s financial concerns. Henderson agreed.
Gustafson asked Goodroad what city staff wanted from the council. Goodroad said she was looking for some clear direction provided by the council, whether is 3-2 vote or unanimous vote, to have city staff or a local broker look for potential properties when they become available.
“We have some contacts with landowners we know are interested in selling, but it might be nice to have some assistance in this,” Goodroad said. “That is one direction you could provide. I also heard referendum, but you have to be very specific to what the referendum question would be.”
The council agreed with city staff contacting a broker to make some phone calls and look into potential land. City staff would provide the council with guidelines to create a possible referendum question.
