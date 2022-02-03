Dayton denies Kwik Trip truck stop proposal

The Dayton City Council has denied the request from Kwik Trip to construct a gas station, convenience store and truck stop along Dayton Parkway near Interstate 94.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, Kwik Trip asked the council to rezone the site to allow for the uses, which inlucluded 36 overnight semi-truck parking stalls. The council had a resolution for it for denial of the request.
“Council has reviewed this [proposal] over a number of meetings,” City Administrator Tina Goodroad said. “Based on feedback from those meetings, findings of fact in a resolution are included in the packet. It was prepared for denial.”
She mentioned the applicant did prepare an alternative site plan the week of Jan. 17, which shows a similar layout for the convenience store. There would be a car wash and gas pumps, including those for diesel fuel but no truck stop or overnight parking.
“This does reconfigure the site to create some outlots, or future lots for development, rather than having the [overnight] parking for the [semi] truck vehicles,” Goodroad said.
She suggested the council give input on the proposal for denial of the gas station, convenience store and truck stop, along with thoughts on the alternative plan.
Dean George, with Kwik Trip, said, “Our perspective on this is, we want to build what we initially have submitted. We understand that this land use is guided for some combination of industrial and commercial zoning. We get that motor fuel stations don’t fit in the current business park zoning, which is why we are applying for the rezoning.”
He said Kwik Trip feels there will be a gas station in that area at some point, even if it’s not Kwik Trip. “We would like to keep the larger operation, but if the only way to get this thing approved is to skinny it down to this, we will consider it,” he said of the revised plan.
Councilor Julie Gustafson asked if the council could vote in favor of denial and then have Kwik Trip come back through the process with the alternative plan. Goodroad said that was an option.
“My input is that I think we should approve the resolution as presented [for denial],” Gustafson said. “And if they want to reapply for this, they can do that.”
Mayor Dennis Fischer agreed.
Councilor Scott Salonek said he didn’t mind which way the council proceeded. “The main issue before was the truck stop, and if they agree to take that out of there, then it’s not an issue anymore,” he said. “My only other comment on this would be, if we potentially look at the south side of the interchange, what do we do when a gas station says ‘we want to build a gas station there.’ Because on that side, it’s allowed.”
Councilor Travis Henderson is in favor of the truck stop.
“I look at it from a supporting our business side of things and our industrial side of things,” Henderson said. “That’s where I came from on the truck stop. It came with a lot of opposition, but if we’re going to meet every need and make scarifies, this seems to fit the bill.”
Fisher said it seemed to be cleaner procedurally to approve the denial and have Kwik Trip reapply with the revised plans. Councilor David Fashant agreed.
The council voted 3-2 to deny the Kwik Trip rezoning for a gas station, convenience store and truck stop. Salonek and Henderson voted against.
Moving forward, Kwik Trip can now reapply with a gas station and convenience store proposal at the location.
