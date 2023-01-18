Dayton council hears resident concerns about energy substation

At the Jan. 10 Dayton City Council meeting, residents in the Brayburn neighborhood voiced their concerns about a Connexus Energy substation that will be built next to them at 15050 117th Ave. Shown are the plantings that would be located around the substation (pictured in the center), with 117th Avenue located to the left.
The Dayton City Council heard from several residents who voiced concerns about a Connexus Energy substation during its Jan. 10 meeting.
Last November, the council unanimously approved a conditional use that allows for the construction of the substation at 15050 117th Avenue. A staff memo to the council on Nov. 22 stated, “constructing the substation will meet the city’s needs for complete build-out.”
The site will have berming along the south side of a fence. The substation equipment will be located within the center of the site. The equipment includes mechanical equipment on the ground including voltage regulators, transformers, as well as control housing and static towers and dead-end structures. The dead-end structures approach 83 feet in height, while the static towers approach 60 feet in height. Both Xcel and Connexus equipment will be present.
It was noted in the staff memo on Nov. 22 “that while additional tree plantings may improve the appearance of the substation area in general, screening of tall structures will be difficult.”
According to Interim City Administrator/Finance Director Zach Doud, Connexus has owned the property since 2006 and the recent approval means they are going to begin construction there in the coming year.
Open forum
During open forum, residents from the Brayburn Trails neighborhood expressed their concerns and opposition to the electrical substation along 117th Avenue.
Resident Kyle Johnson stated he and other neighbors were at the meeting to urge the City Council to consider a “possible effort to relocate the substation.”
He said the planned station would be 2 acres and 83 feet tall in some places. “This structure is massive and cannot adequately be screened,” Johnson said. “For many of us in Brayburn Trails, this is devastating.”
He went on to say that the close proximity of the substation would be an eyesore for the residents nearby and property values would be negatively impacted.
“Surely, this is not in the best interest of the city of Dayton as a whole, either as far as aesthetics, appeal and value are concerned,” Johnson said. “There will be around 400 homes when construction is complete in Brayburn Trails I and II, which will be one of the most developed areas of the city.”
He said he was sympathetic to the council as decisions were made before the members took office. “Infrastructure, such as substations, are necessary, but this location does not make sense in 2023,” Johnson said. “It did in 2006, but things changed.”
He asked if Connexus was made aware of the residents’ concerns.
Christine Wagner urged the City Council to consider the vision of the city. “There is so much potential here,” she said. “It’s a fabulous place to live.”
She asked the council to not create a city where other people would not want to live in Dayton.
No council action was taken, but the items were referred to city staff.
