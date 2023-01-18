Dayton council hears resident concerns about energy substation

(Photo courtesy of city of Dayton)

At the Jan. 10 Dayton City Council meeting, residents in the Brayburn neighborhood voiced their concerns about a Connexus Energy substation that will be built next to them at 15050 117th Ave. Shown are the plantings that would be located around the substation (pictured in the center), with 117th Avenue located to the left.

The Dayton City Council heard from several residents who voiced concerns about a Connexus Energy substation during its Jan. 10 meeting.

Last November, the council unanimously approved a conditional use that allows for the construction of the substation at 15050 117th Avenue. A staff memo to the council on Nov. 22 stated, “constructing the substation will meet the city’s needs for complete build-out.”

