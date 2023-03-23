A moratorium on new development in a large portion of Dayton was unanimously approved by members of the City Council March 14.

The action will pause new development requests while City Hall seeks changes to the transportation component of its Comprehensive Plan. The Met Council is expected to consider the transportation amendment in August.

