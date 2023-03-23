A moratorium on new development in a large portion of Dayton was unanimously approved by members of the City Council March 14.
The action will pause new development requests while City Hall seeks changes to the transportation component of its Comprehensive Plan. The Met Council is expected to consider the transportation amendment in August.
The action will also give the local government time to be more strategic about how the city should be developed.
Mayor Dennis Fisher appeared to see relief in the moratorium, in a time when new building requests have come in at a higher rate than normal.
“The amount of building we’ve had is pretty unprecedented,” Fisher said during the March 14 Council discussion. “To me, I don’t want to run the risk.”
Previous Council discussion echoed Fisher’s thinking. In a Feb. 14 meeting, Councilmember David Fashant also welcomed the time to strategize.
“We’re often accused of doing bad planning or planning through the rearview mirror, and I think that’s really the ultimate goal of this, is to get out of that mode,” Fashant said.
Boundary the result of ‘healthy discussion’
According to agenda documents, the moratorium will prohibit any “development or subdivision of land” in a south-central portion of the city. It’s a similar boundary to the one identified in the transportation plan amendment: South Diamond Lake Road to the north, Fernbrook Lane to the east, the boundary of the city on the south until County Road 81, and East French Lake Road and West French Lake Road to the west.
A March 2 Planning Commission meeting yielded a “healthy discussion on where that boundary fell, along with how long the moratorium runs for,” said Kevin Shay, a consulting city planner with Landform Professional Services. The consultant has been working with the city on the potential moratorium.
The moratorium could extend for up to one year, Shay said, but the Planning Commission believed its expiration should coincide with the Met Council’s decision on the Comprehensive Plan changes.
While the moratorium is in place, Shay said concept plans can still be submitted by developers and reviewed by the City Council as long as no formal action is taken. Shay added that the likelihood that developers would be interested in this is low.
“Typically, you don’t see concept plans (submitted to the city during moratoriums) because they can’t pursue anything further than that,” Shay said. “So, they may come in, but it doesn’t give them any development rights ... Not anything that would grant approvals for anything.”
The mayor hazarded that developers may be more forthcoming in this situation because the moratorium had a known end date.
Exclusion named
One notable exclusion from the moratorium was a property at 16850 Territorial Road near Highway 81, known to the City Council as the Stenslie property. The Council had the area removed in order to allow continued development efforts.
The property has been the recipient of a handful of stalled development efforts, recently with developer Stenslie Group in 2022.
The Council was unanimously in favor of the exclusion.
“There’s been active planning. A couple of failed attempts, but active planning,” Fashant said.
The mayor agreed. “I suspect they’ll have an uphill battle regardless. ... They have been working on this property for quite awhile,” Fisher said.
To a staff comment that the exclusion might set an unwanted precedent, Councilmember Matt Trost voiced his support for the exclusion. Trost said he didn’t think the Council was giving the property a special exemption.
“I think we’re just looking at how things are progressing now, and making a fair judgment based on months and months and months – if not over a year – of trying to get that property to go forward,” Trost said.
Despite unanimously approving the exclusion, the Council did not seem convinced that the Stenslie property would be developed any time soon.
Agenda documents included an email from Patrick Brama of Enclave Companies, the developer currently working on the property. The email expresses an interest in pursuing, “as soon as reasonably possible,” a market-rate apartment building with 275-350 units. Brama included a draft site concept plan in the email, though the attachment was not included in the City Council’s public agenda.
Brama added that the project would not seek tax increment financing, tax abatement, and would include the realignment of Territorial Road.
Brama also appeared at the meeting, speaking of his request for the exclusion during the item’s public hearing.
The Stenslie family, owners of the property, also wrote to the City Council ahead of the meeting to express their “plea” for the exclusion.
The letter details the family’s frustration working through rejection, and alleges the city has made conflicting requests since the couple decided to sell in 2006. They argued that the moratorium would cause additional burden on the already “significant financial hardship” caused “due to City delays.”
Per the letter: “We also don’t understand how the City can put forward an $50,000 assessment for being in a growth area with the 94 interchange, forcing us to sell our land, and then, if the moratorium goes through, cause us to incur further interest accumulation on the assessment. We have already incurred interest from the years of City delays. We have incurred significant expenses ourselves due to the back and forth with closing dates and then not closing.”
