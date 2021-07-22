Maple Grove Days returned with a bang in 2021, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival was five days of family fun, including a parade, kids parade, music, tournaments, car show and food. Crowds of people lined both sides of the street to watch the Maple Grove Days Parade Thursday night. People took advantage of the free bus shuttle service to get around to events on Saturday at the Maple Grove Community Center and at Central Park of Maple Grove.
