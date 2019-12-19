A huge crowd braved the cold Thursday, Dec. 12, to welcome the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train to Loretto. Festive lights adorn the lighted boxcar stage that served as a platform for Canadian singers Megan Patrick, Tanika Patrick and Kelly Prescott. The Holiday Train stopped in Loretto, as it made its way across the upper Midwest to raise donations for area food shelves. Canadian Pacific has two Holiday Trains. One traverses southern Canada, and one traverses the U.S. upper Midwest. Loretto hosted a full afternoon of local events surrounding the train’s visit. (Photo by Bill Nord)
