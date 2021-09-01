Crow River Thunder hosted annual benefit ride

Motorcycles and charity seem to go hand-in-hand with Crow River Thunder Riding Club, a nonprofit organization that fund raises to help those in the community. This year’s beneficiary of the Crow River Thunder’s Eighth Annual Benefit Ride that happened Aug. 28 at the Villa Bar and Grill in Albertville was Chelby Augello.
Augello is a wife and mother of three who lives in St. Michael. In October 2020 and March 2021, she was fighting cervical cancer and brain cancer simultaneously, making it her third and fourth time fighting cancer.
Crow River Thunder was made aware of Augello by a friend of hers who reached out to the group on her behalf. In most cases, those who are chosen for the benefit are not someone members of Crow River Thunder personally know according to member Steve Kuechle.
“Usually we see something through Facebook,” Kuechle said. “Then we see what we can do.”
The benefit ride was 129 miles with three stops, starting and ending at the Villa Bar and Grill. All riding levels were welcome no matter what type of motorcycle they rode. There were also things to do for non-riders though after the benefit ride. At 3 p.m., both riders and non-riders were able to enjoy a meat raffle, silent auction, live auction and performances from the band Late Night Curfew.
Kuechle found that his favorite part of the benefits are the end of the night dinner.
“It’s kind of the culmination right at the end at dinner,” Kuechle said. “Everyone is done riding... all the work is done and we’re able to enjoy our fruit of our labor... and see everyone else enjoy it as well.”
According to their website, the clubs goals are “to connect riders and promote community involvement, turning friends and riders into family.”
The group was founded in 2015 by a group of friends in St. Michael who wanted to connect with other motorcyclist riders and support the community. Other benefits have supported those like Jennifer Kurth in 2017 who was battling a paralyzing disease, 10-year-old Dawson Wostrel in 2018 who was diagnosed with Epilepsy and Chuck Greninger from 2019’s benefit who was diagnosed with ALS.
In their off times Crow River Thunder Riding Club is open to members who are interested in motorcycles and motorcycling.
Planning for the ninth annual benefit will start in November. They will be searching for recipients at that time. If people know someone in need and wish to nominate them as a potential recipient, reach out to Crow River Thunder at crowriverthunder@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.