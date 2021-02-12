The Crow River Senior Center continues to be virtual for all group meetings along with most activities. February will start some small activities with limited numbers in house in accordance the new Stay Safe Minnesota orders. All activities will be accessible online through Zoom. Contact the director to access via email vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com or call 763-497-8900. Details are also on our website at mnseniorcenters.org
Lunch pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays is available in February, weather permitting. Call the center for more details.
Doug Ohman will present via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1:30 p.m. “Historic Homes” to access the link either email or visit the website and find the link on the virtual programs calendar.
The center invites caregivers to sign up to attend the virtual Memory Café on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. A Virtual Memory Café Experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom.
Caregivers are welcome to come to the Caregiver Support Group that will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The group is professionally facilitated by a Licensed Social Worker and offers both support and education.
Meals on Wheels menu
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Chicken wild rice soup, sandwich.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato, veggie.
Thursday, Feb. 18: Swiss Chicken, wild rice blend, California blend.
Friday, Feb. 19: Liver and onions, red potatoes, mixed veggie.
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Tatertot hotdish, veggie, dinner roll.
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Goulash, side salad, dinner roll.
Thursday, Feb. 25: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie.
Friday, Feb. 26: Chicken stir fry, rice, egg roll.
