The results are in from the 2022 General Election. Find out how the races turned out in area cities, school district and at the state and national levels.
City results
In Albertville, the race for mayor, incumbent Jillian Hendrickson received the most votes with 2,019 (70.62%). Challenger Andy John received 817 votes (28.58%).
Voters were to pick two candidates for seats on the council. The top two vote-getters were incumbent Rob Olson with 1,900 votes (46.58%) and incumbent Bob Zagorski with 1,634 votes (40.06%). Tarik T. Al Duri received 504 votes (12.36%).
The city of Corcoran saw current Mayor Tom McKee receive 2,600 votes (98.22%). He ran unopposed.
Corcoran voters chose two candidates for the council seats, those being incumbent Jeremy Nichols, with 1,927 votes (39.10%), and incumbent Alan Schultz, with 1,293 votes (26.24%). Jason Woody received 941 votes (19.09%) and Craig Espelien had 720 votes (14.61%). Incumbent Dean Vehrenkamp received 2,114 votes for the special election for the council. He ran unopposed.
In Medina, Mayor Kathleen Martin ran unopposed and received 2,273 votes (98.19%). The top two candidates for two open council seats were incumbent Todd Albers, with 1,616 votes (40.49%), and incumbent Dino DesLauriers, with 1,285 votes (32.20%). Ryan Kaplan received 1,068 votes (26.76%).
The city of Rockford saw voters elect two council members – Wyatt Gutzke, with 890 votes (37.35%), and incumbent Michael Werman, with 781 votes (32.77%). Nick Morter received 690 votes (28.96%). Heather Michalik ran unopposed for the special council member position and received 1,271 votes (98.15%).
In Rogers, incumbent Mayor Richard Ihli received the most votes, with 3,869 (68.16%). Challenger Roger Brown received 1,747 votes (30.78%). The top vote-getters for two council seats were Amy Enga, with 2,984 votes (33.99%), and incumbent Mark Eiden, with 2,881 votes (32.82%). Sara Wahba received 1,994 votes (22.71%) and Jonathan Patience received 876 votes (9.98%).
The city of St. Michael saw incumbent Mayour Keith Wettschreck get reelected. He received 4,423 votes (57.16%). Challenger Charles Thompson received 3,279 votes (42.38%).
The top two vote-getters for two council seats were incumbent Ryan Gleason, with 4,184 votes (34.88%), and Scott Pedersen, with 3,769 votes (31.42%). Mayen Dufner received 3,158 votes (26.33%) and Christopher Pignato received 839 votes (7%).
School board
For Elk River School Board results, see the separate story in this edition.
In the Rockford School Board race, voters were asked to elect three members to the School Board. The top three vote-getters were incumbent Beth Praska with 2,029 votes (26.07%), incumbent Eric Gordee with 1,983 votes (25.48%) and Jamie Hillstrom with 1,917 votes (24.63%). Lindsay Fenrich received 1,805 votes (23.19%).
Voters in the St. Michael-Albertville School District narrowly voted down both levy questions.
Question 1 received 6,564 “no” votes (55.31%) and 5,304 “yes” votes (44.69%). Question 2 received 6,490 “no” votes (56.41%) and 5,015 “yes” votes (43.59%).
Voters were also asked to pick three candidates for the School Board. The top three vote-getters were incumbent Tim Lewis with 4,790 votes (21.74%), Travis Weber with 4,147 votes (18.82%) and incumbent Carol Steffens with 4,089 votes (18.55%).
Elyse Shorez received 3,773 votes (17.12%), Peter Lemke received 3,288 votes (14.92%) and Tyler Stone received 1,850 votes (8.39%).
County
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Mary Moriarty received approximately 58% of the vote in the race for Hennepin County Attorney. Her opponent, Martha Holton Dimick, received approximately 42% of the vote.
Mike Freeman, the current Hennepin County Attorney, did not run for reelection. He announced he is stepping down after 24 years in the role, his terms running from 1991 to 1998 and 2006 to 2022. The county attorney term lasts four years.
In the race for Hennepin County Sheriff, Dawanna Witt received approximately 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Her challenger, Joseph Banks, received approximately 35%.
Major Witt said in a news release, “With crime on the minds of so many Hennepin County residents, I believe my experience and message of focusing on safer communities and reform resonated. I am committed to leading the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) with experience, transparency, and compassion. As your next Sheriff, together we will build a safer and more equitable Hennepin County – a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
The race for the Wright County Commission District 3 seat went to Jeanne Holland, who received 4,997 votes (52.37%). Challenger Michael Potter received 4,491 votes (47.07%).
In the race for the Wright County Commission District 4 seat, Nadine Schoen received the most votes, with 5,716 (52%). Incumbent Mary Wetter received 5,224 votes (47.53%).
State legislature
In the House Dist. 30A race, Walter Hudson (R) received the most votes, with 12,729 (62.65%).
Challenger Sonja Buckmeier (DFL) received 7,570 votes (37.26%).
The House Dist. 34A seat was won by Danny Nadeau (R) with 11,339 votes (53.36%). Challenger Brian Raines (DFL) received 9,903 votes (46.60%).
In the race for House District 37A, Kristin Robbins (R) received the most votes with 12,637 (56.11%). Challenger Caitlin Cahill (DFL) received 9,872 votes (43.83%).
The race for the Senate District 30 seat saw Eric Lucero (R) winning. He received 26,147 votes (65.18%). Challenger Diane Nguyen received 13,946 votes (34.77%).
In the Senate District 34 race, John Hoffman (DFL) received the most votes, with 20,925 (54.87%). Challenger Karen Attia (R) received 17,181 votes (45.05%).
The Senate District 37 seat was won was by Warren Limmer (R), who received the most votes, with 24,463 (54.88%). Challenger Farhio Khalif (DFL) received 20,077 votes (45.04%).
US Congress
The race for the 3rd Congressional District was won by incumbent Dean Phillips (DFL). He received 198,882 votes (59.56%). Challenger Tom Weiler (R) received 134,795 votes (40.37%). There were 241 write-in votes.
In the 6th Congressional District race, Tom Emmer (R) received 198,144 votes (61.97%) to win the seat. His challenger, Jeanne Hendricks (DFL), received 120,847 votes (37.79%). There were 770 write-in votes.
