At CROSS Services, they understand just how critical their volunteers are to their ability to provide help and hope to thousands of local families. Every single day, it takes 70 people — staff and volunteers — working together to serve families in our programs.
CROSS Services has more than 2,000 registered volunteers who give more than 25,000 hours of their time each year. It’s like giving CROSS Services an additional 13 full time employees. These volunteers make it possible for the agency to stay open Monday through Friday and provide families with healthy food, clothing, housing assistance, programs for children, and hot meal delivery for seniors.
April is National Volunteer Month, and while volunteers should be celebrated year-round for their wonderful work, it’s good to take a moment to be intentional about letting volunteers know just how much they are appreciated. CROSS Services has an exceptional team of volunteers who have been committed to serving families in all of the agency’s programs.
Pat Scwalbe, Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement, said, “We have walked through COVID together and it has touched all of us in one way or another whether you are a volunteer, a CROSS Services’ family, or a staff member. I want to personally thank all of our volunteers for their kindness through so many stresses this past year. CROSS Services has the best volunteer team with the biggest hearts.”
CROSS Services has a variety of volunteer opportunities available for individuals and groups. Contact Pat@CROSSservices.org for more information how to get involved in bringing help and hope to the community.
CROSS provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. It serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need.
An established non-profit with a 44-year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.