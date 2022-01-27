Looking for something to do this winter? Maybe an opportunity to get outside and get some fresh air? Maple Grove’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning an event that will do just that.
The annual Wonders of Winter event is taking place 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way.
This free event offers plenty of fun winter activities for the entire family to enjoy. It is presented by the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Maple Grove Lions.
A new winter activity is debuting at the event is something called crokicurl. A large circular sheet of ice is frozen with three colored circles in the middle. The center of the ice, also known as the button, is cut out for the rocks (similar to curling rocks) to try and slide into.
The object of the game is to accumulate the most points by shooting the rock into the center. This would give the player 20 points.
Subsequent shots attempt to remove an opponent rock from the playing surface into the colored rings. If the rock fails to make contact with an opponent rock, the rock is removed from the game. At the same time, each player attempts to make a 20 point shot difficult for the opposing team.
Points are scored by 15 for landing in the red circle, 10 for landing in the white circle, and 5 for landing in the blue circle.
Learn more on how to play this game during the Wonders of Winter event.
Back again will be ice skating on the loop, horse-drawn wagon rides, s’mores by fire, snowshoeing and a scavenger hunt.
Also returning, are the giant kites, which were a big hit last year. The Minnesota Kite Society will be flying the giant kites. Wonders attendees are not allowed on the lake ice, but can watch the kites from anywhere along the trail.
There will be a food truck from Rock Elm on site selling food.
Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Special Event Coordinator Tanya Huntley wants to remind residents that the city’s parks have a lot to offer in every season, including the winter. “Parks and Rec encourages residents to get outside in the winter and try new activities including snowshoeing, skating and crokicurl,” she said.
Huntley added that the city’s parks and recreation department maintains all the parks throughout winter. The city’s trails are also open for use all season.
To learn more about the Wonders of Winter event, visit the city’s website at maplegrovemn.gov.
