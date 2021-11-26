Crimson’s dream season ends with loss to Lakeville South in title game
Buy Now

Maple Grove senior defensive end Mason South (45) and junior defensive back Michael Ross (28) walk off the field after Lakeville South’s 13-7 victory in the Class 6A football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 26. The Crimson finished the season with an 11-2 record, the most wins in a single season in program history. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

Maple Grove football’s dream season concluded on the field of U.S. Bank Stadium at the Class 6A championship Nov. 26, where the Crimson narrowly fell to Lakeville South 13-7.

After a scoreless first half of action, Maple Grove got on the scoreboard first with a 24-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer to junior fullback Tanner Albeck to make it 7-0. But the Cougars answered right back with a touchdown run from senior quarterback Camden Dean, knotting the game up at 7-7.

Then late in the fourth quarter, Dean’s legs were the difference once again as he found a crease in the Crimson defense and ran for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 13-7 with three minutes left to play.

The pressure was now on Maple Grove to answer. Kilzer and the offense converted two fourth downs to bring the ball to midfield with just under a minute left to play. But on a fourth and 10, Kilzer, on a scramble, tried to reach the first down sticks but was stopped a half-yard shy and Lakeville South walked away with their first-ever Class 6A crown.

“Right now, my heart is broken for our kids,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said. “They put every ounce of what they had on the field. I think pretty much the whole world thought Lakeville South was going to walk through this thing and we were the little engine that could, but we thought the whole time, ‘we were pretty good.’ We have some good hard-nosed kids that know how to battle and fight and are winners. We’re going to miss the seniors, but we have a lot of juniors coming back, but we had some really special seniors that carried the weight this year.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments