For the first time in program history, Maple Grove experienced the bright lights of the Class 2A state tournament, which was held at the Baseline Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota on Oct. 27.
After upsetting Wayzata and Delano in the Section 5AA tournament the week prior, the Crimson came into the state draw playing their best tennis of the season and looked to continue the momentum against the third-seeded Blake Bears.
With both teams hunting the magic number of four match wins to advance in the bracket, neither school could grab a commanding lead at any point in the afternoon. But in the final match, with both teams having won three up to that point, Blake’s number one doubles team took down Maple Grove’s senior pair Ally Kalinsky and Neeru Uppala to secure a 4-3 for the Bears and a trip to the state semifinals.
“I had no idea the match with Blake was going to be that tight,” Maple Grove head coach Dan Haertl said. “Watching the matches, I realized how much depth we had on the team, especially in doubles.”
Blake got off to a quick 1-0 advantage with a 6-0, 6-2 victory in number-two singles over Maple Grove junior Gabi Parker. But soon after, the Crimson answered with a 6-2, 6-1 doubles win by junior Bethany Smith and freshman Maddie Larsen.
Senior Zoe Adkins then finished off her dominant 6-0, 6-0 win and Maple Grove grabbed a 2-1 overall lead over Blake. The Bears, however, had an answer with the number three singles match, as Maple Grove freshman Charlotte Bakke fell 6-1, 6-2, evening up the team score 2-2. Now, it was down to a best-of-three. Maple Grove senior Thien-Y Nguyen, having lost her first set, fought back in number four singles to force a second-set tiebreaker, but couldn’t break through and lost in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.
That meant Blake, leading 3-2, only had to win one of the two ongoing matches to move on. But the Crimson had an answer with the doubles team of junior Avery Spratt and senior Sarah McGraw. Their match came down to a third set, but Maple Grove’s partnership prevailed and won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, knotting up the total score at 3-3.
All eyes were then pointed to court four in the Baseline Tennis Center, where Kalinsky and Uppala battled the Bears’ top doubles team. After an early deficit in the first set, the Crimson were able to battle back and force a tiebreaker, but couldn’t close the deal and lost the opener 7-6. Then in the second set, they were down three games to two, when Blake turned up the heat. The Bears didn’t lose another game from that point on and captured a 7-6, 6-2 victory to send Blake to the state semifinals.
Maple Grove went on to beat Bemidji 5-2 in the first round of the consolation bracket, and then rivals Elk River in the consolation final for fifth place. “Elk River is a rival. They always have good teams. We knew it would be a huge battle going in,” Haertl said.
Highlighting the dramatic victory was the number four singles match with seventh-grader Summer Ode. She began the match losing the first set 1-6, then came back and took the second set 6-0. Finally, in the third set, Ode was locked in a battle, which came down to a tiebreaker. She got down 0-5 in the tiebreaker, but fought back and won 10-7.
While a carbon copy of this year is hard to predict in 2022, Haertl is encouraged with the future of the program after unprecedented success this season. “It will be hard to duplicate this year,” he said. “We lose Zoe and other good seniors, but we have some talented young players. We have a lot of hard work to do in the offseason. It’ll be up to the girls to determine how hard they work and what effort they put in, but I’m excited. We have reason to be optimistic.”
One thing has been consistent for Haertl over the past six years: seeing Adkins as his number one singles player. Next year, she won’t be wearing a Crimson uniform, but Haertl is grateful for the legacy she will leave on the program. “I love Zoe not only because she’s a great player, but she’s a sweet girl. And she’s honest on the court. She’s fair, makes good, clean line calls, and is determined. She has set a great example for all our young players,” he said.
Adkins has been a major factor in Haertl, 75, sticking around the program as a coach. “The reason I’ve stayed as long as I have at Maple Grove is because of Zoe. I didn’t want to stop coaching while she was still playing. It’s such a privilege to have a talented player like that that you can coach,” he said.
Even with no Adkins on the roster in 2022, Haertl isn’t ready to close his coaching chapter just yet. “I would like to stay at least one more year and then see how it goes,” he said. I want to make sure I still have good relationships with the girls. I want to make sure they want me with them. Once I get the feeling that I don’t have this connection, then I know it will be time for me to leave. It is year-by-year from now on.”
But Haertl and the Crimson are staying in the moment, and won’t soon forget this season that has been nothing more than a total dream. “The season has been fabulous,” Haertl said. “This may never happen again. Everything just came together. For us, it’s like a dream come true.”
