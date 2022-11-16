Maple Grove football arrived in the Class 6A state quarterfinals with the wind very much at its sails.

The Crimson were undefeated through ten games, having just seen a three-game shutout-streak end in the last round against Forest Lake, whom they beat 54-21.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments