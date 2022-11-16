Maple Grove football arrived in the Class 6A state quarterfinals with the wind very much at its sails.
The Crimson were undefeated through ten games, having just seen a three-game shutout-streak end in the last round against Forest Lake, whom they beat 54-21.
Playing at Chanhassen High School as a neutral site on Nov. 11, the Crimson looked to keep the show on the road, one win away from a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium. They faced the East Ridge Raptors, who arrived through a strong win over Totino-Grace before surprising Prior Lake in a wild 28-27 win on Nov. 4.
The first quarter saw Maple Grove score the opening touchdown six minutes into play, with Tanner Albeck making a 6-yard gain to finish the drive. Connor Fournier stepped up for the extra point to give Maple Grove a 7-0 lead.
That was the only scoring for the first quarter, in part because the Crimson defense stepped up to stop a key East Ridge drive. Albeck again stepped up, finding a big tackle on a third down with 4:35 left in the quarter to eventually force a turnover.
Maple Grove started finding its stride in the second quarter. Charlie Rausch scored two touchdowns in the third and seventh minutes of the quarter, running from 3 and 16 yards out, respectively.
Rausch, making the most of his eight rushing attempts, would lead the Crimson to a 21-0 lead just before halftime. The Raptors, however, would find their first points just before the half, grinding out a 71-yard drive to score a touchdown with 1:15 on the clock. Maple Grove led 21-7 at halftime.
The Crimson opened the scoring in the second half, with Fournier making a 32-yard field goal after two close but missed attempts in the first half.
The Crimson’s slightly increased lead would prove valuable. East Ridge once again battled its way down the field, driving 80 yards to score its second touchdown of the night as Jaylin Reese made the 1-yard score. The score was 24-14 Maple Grove going into the fourth quarter.
When at its best this season, Maple Grove has been a trident, not a spear. The offense grabs the headlines with its high-scoring bursts and some swashbuckling quarterbacking, but Jacob Kilzer finished this game with 200 rushing yards.
The Maple Grove defense and special teams have been key to the campaign. Fournier piles on the points as placekicker, having broken several school records this season, while the likes of Tanner Albeck and Max Johnson have been inescapable leaders on defense.
Outside linebacker Jett Uzzell led Friday night with 10 total tackles. Amid a tougher contest than they’ve usually faced this year, the Crimson trident still ran true to form.
By the time the fourth quarter started, Maple Grove’s offensive fortunes had run dry, as it failed to score for the remainder of the game.
The defense, however, would be the star of the show. East Ridge pushed and pulled the Crimson, looking for another touchdown to ignite its comeback, but Maple Grove would quickly fight its way out of a promising opening drive from East Ridge, forcing a field goal to make it 24-17.
East Ridge would continue to lay siege, looking to capitalize on a quieter second half from Maple Grove. The Crimson defense, however, held their ground. In the final minutes, East Ridge needed a big drive, but Henry Stang intercepted a pass in Raptor territory.
Stang’s interception set up a brief run of possession to end the game for Maple Grove, which ran out the clock to win 24-17.
Crimson head coach Matt Lombardi said he was impressed by East Ridge’s persistence and will look to improve Maple Grove’s ability to end games.
“Give East Ridge a lot of credit. They battled their butts off, we were up 21-0 and they never shut down. We’ve got to do a better job closing games and I think next week we’ll do a better job of that. ... You’re in the final four and you get to go to U.S. Bank. That’s exciting for us and exciting for these kids.”
Lombardi added that he looks forward to the Crimson’s next matchup against Lakeville South, a rematch that’s sure to uniquely challenge Maple Grove.
“They’re a great team. Obviously they’re a state champion, they’ve won a lot of games in the last three years and Ben Burk does a great job coaching them. We’ll have to do our best and become great against them. But hey, I’m proud of this group and I’d take them to war against anybody because they’re a great group of kids.”
In a rematch of the 2021 state final, Maple Grove will play 9-2 Lakeville South in the State Class 6A tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.