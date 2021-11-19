Crimson domination: Maple Grove tops Eden Prairie to reach state title game

In a role reversal of past battles between Maple Grove and Eden Prairie, the Crimson beat the Eagles 35-3 in the Class 6A football state semifinals Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
After going back and forth in the early stages of the first quarter with no points, Maple Grove junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer and the Crimson faced a third down and short at their 20-yard line. Kilzer, on a quarterback sneak, lost the ball and was recovered by Eden Prairie, their second turnover of the first quarter. But once again, Maple Grove’s defense held firm, holding them to only a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Then came the second quarter, and everything changed. On the Crimson’s first possession of the quarter, Kilzer redeemed himself by finding junior wide receiver Jacob Anderson for a 33-yard touchdown, giving Maple Grove a 7-3 lead. On the ensuing Eagles drive, Crimson junior defensive back Jackson Powers high-pointed an end-zone fade pass from junior quarterback Nick Fazi and intercepted the ball, slamming the door shut on another Eagles scoring opportunity.
Without giving the crowd a chance to breathe, Maple Grove senior running back and Mr. Football finalist Derrick Jameson took the next play, a pitch, and ran 77 yards down the sidelines for a thunderous touchdown. Suddenly it was 14-3 Crimson. Maple Grove’s student section chanted “Mr. Football” as Jameson ran back to the bench.
Eden Prairie’s next drive saw more disaster, as Anderson recovered a fumble on defense and took it to the house, giving Maple Grove a 21-3 lead, which was the halftime score.
After the 15 minute intermission, the Eagles came out of the tunnel, looking to play one drive at a time to try to chip away at the Crimson lead. However, the opposite happened. Maple Grove senior defensive end Kiers Brevik scooped up another Eagles fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Now it was 28-3 Crimson, and hope started to fade away from the Eagles sideline. Maple Grove’s defense, which has been the backbone to a 10-1 season up to that point, looked every bit the part against the banged-up Eagles.
“You win with defense,” Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi said. “I love the fact we’re scoring points, but if the defense attacks, that takes the heart out of people. That is what we did today. We gave Eden Prairie a lot of chances in the first quarter to get rolling, but our defense said, ‘Nope, you’re not going to have that.’ That gave our offense a chance.”
Eden Prairie wouldn’t manage to score another point and a late Jameson four-yard score put the icing on a dominant 35-3 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.