Crimson boys hockey beats Huskies, advance to state semis

Even in a year where the building may seem empty with limited fans, the atmosphere remains full for the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
And for a second-straight year, the Maple Grove boys get to take part in the annual state tradition. Last year, the Crimson lost to Blake in the state quarterfinals, and now get the chance to avenge that first-round exit.
Coming off a section championship by shutting out Centennial 7-0 on Saturday, the fourth-seeded Crimson spent their three days off preparing for a team they know quite well: the Andover Huskies.
In a state tournament field, it is a little unusual to see someone so familiar in the first round, but for Maple Grove, their experience with the Huskies this year has been successful.
They beat Andover in both regular season meetings, winning 5-1 and 3-2 respectively, but they know that the Huskies have the firepower to cause problems.
Andover beat number one seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA tournament and is on a five game winning streak. On the season, the Huskies are an impressive 18-2-1, but both losses came against their state opponent, the Crimson.
As soon as the puck dropped on March 31, the conference rivalry hit the Xcel ice. By now, the Huskies knew the Crimson liked to play fast and attack the net early, yet they couldn’t stop it.
After peppering Andover senior goalie Will Larson, midway through the first period, junior Bennett Glad finally got one by to make it 1-0 Crimson.
However, the Huskies found themselves with a scoring chance four minutes later on the power play, and standout sophomore Gavyn Thoreson camped out on the weak side of the net and snuck one past Crimson senior goalie Jack Wieneke to tie the score at one.
Then with 15 seconds left in the frame, Crimson senior Ian Barbour used a Maple Grove power play to fire a strike to give his team a 2-1 lead going into the second period.
At times, the Crimson offense looks like poetry in motion, effortless in its operation. In the first half of the second period, a work of art was made.
Just over three minutes in the frame, Mr. Hockey finalist Henry Nelson fired one of his patented blue line strikes that found nothing but net, giving the Crimson a 3-1 lead.
Midway through the period, Nelson flicked another bullet from the wing that his other Mr. Hockey finalist teammate Kyle Kukkonen deflected in the air and put in the net. Now 4-1, the offense was rolling.
A late power play goal from senior Garrett Schifsky cut the lead to 4-2, but the Crimson had all the momentum going into the final frame.
For a team known for their dynamic offense, Maple Grove had a chance to show off their defensive potential against a desperate Huskies team in the third period.
And like they did in the regular season, they put the clamps on the Huskies when needed. Only allowing five shots on net, Maple Grove kept the pressure on by controlling the puck.
Near the end of the period, Barbour added an insurance goal, his second of the night, and the Crimson beat their conference rivals for the third time this season by the score of 5-2.
Wieneke finished with 21 saves on 23 shots.
Maple Grove faces Eden Prairie Friday night at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.
