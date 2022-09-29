Credit union to move into Maple Grove Broadway Pizza site

The Maple Grove City Council considered the redevelopment of a current restaurant site along Elm Creek Boulevard to create a new building for Magnifi Financial and another tenant at its Sept. 19 meeting.
The city will also be participating in the Light the Night week in October.
Magnifi Financial
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell said an applicant is looking to redevelop the current Broadway Pizza site, located at 7951 Elm Creek Blvd.
The proposed plans include demolishing the existing site and constructing a new 6,000-square-foot, one-story building with two drive-thru lanes. Magnifi Financial, a credit union, is proposed to locate in the new development and another tenant, which is anticipated to be a coffee establishment but has not been identified.
“[The front of the building] would be orientated toward Elm Creek Boulevard,” Angell said. “Parking would be on the side and front of the building.”
The building’s exterior is proposed to be constructed with a mix of red brick, limestone veneer, blue metal panel accents and glass.
“The proposed design also has a varying roofline, as well as bumps out to add to the visual appeal for the building, “Angell said.
Councilor Karen Jaeger asked how the two drive-thru lanes would work, as they would be placed parallel to each other. Angell said there would be signage for drivers showing that the left lane would be for the coffee establishment and the right lane would be for the credit union’s video ATMs.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked to have an “escape” option explained. “If there were an individual to get confused through the two different lanes, at [a certain] location they would be able to exit the coffee lane,” Angell said.
There would also be a bypass lane to get out of the ATM lane.
Applicants Gary Meyer, with Magnifi Financial, said the company recently rebranded but has been in the credit union business for 83 years. “We were Central Minnesota Credit Union,” he said. “As of Oct. 1, we will have 25 branches throughout the state.”
Meyer said they are excited to come to Maple Grove.
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked how much of the building did Magnifi expect to use. Project designer Josh Longo, with HTG Architects, said, the credit union would take about 3,500 square feet. “The idea is to kind of blend the two together and have a shared lobby space, so when you walk in, it’s not choosing between coffee and/or food service and the credit union,” he said. “It’s really a unique kind of building.”
Barnett asked if the coffee business would be closed when the credit union is closed. Meyer said the coffee shop would stay open and there would be a glass wall put in place to block off the credit union when it’s closed.
Jaeger said, “I’m very saddened about Broadway Pizza. Are they going to be going somewhere else?” Meyer said he wasn’t sure. “Throughout this whole process we have been trying to stay confidential because [the owner] wanted to keep it running as long he can,” he said.
Steffenson said he thought the Maple Grove Broadway Pizza owner was retiring.
The council approved the agreement for the Magnifi Financial development plans.
Light the Night
The council also proclaimed Oct. 2-9 as Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters in memory of former Maple Grove firefighter Michael Paidar.
Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts this tribute to “honor the service and sacrifice of firefighters who have died in the line of duty,” according to a staff memo.
During this week, the city will light up the Maple Grove Town Green in red.
“We invite our residents and businesses to participate with lighting their properties with red light bulbs,” Councilor Kristy Barnett said.
Other
In other action, the council:
RECOGNIZED the winners of this year’s 2022 Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest. There were over 400 entries among the categories of youth, going together, going places, going wild and going natural. A viewer’s choice was also awarded to the photo getting the most online votes from the community.
