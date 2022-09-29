Credit union to move into Maple Grove Broadway Pizza site

(Graphic courtesy of city of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council approved development plans for a future credit union and coffee building at the Broadway Pizza site along Elm Creek Boulevard.

The Maple Grove City Council considered the redevelopment of a current restaurant site along Elm Creek Boulevard to create a new building for Magnifi Financial and another tenant at its Sept. 19 meeting.

The city will also be participating in the Light the Night week in October.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments