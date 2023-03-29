The State of Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed the 25-year conviction of a Maple Grove on March 27.

Stephanie Clark was charged and found guilty of intentional second-degree murder in the fatal March 2020 shooting of her boyfriend, Don’Juan Butler. Last year, she was sentenced by a jury.

