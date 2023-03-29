The State of Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed the 25-year conviction of a Maple Grove on March 27.
Stephanie Clark was charged and found guilty of intentional second-degree murder in the fatal March 2020 shooting of her boyfriend, Don’Juan Butler. Last year, she was sentenced by a jury.
According to the criminal complaint, police went to an apartment located at 6262 Madga Drive in Maple Grove on the report of a shooting.
There, officers met with a witness, who informed them that she heard loud bangs from an apartment nearby, and shortly after, heard someone knocking on her door. Clark was outside the witness’s door with her 5-year-old son, and said, “He’s dead,” the complaint states.
After searching the apartment, officers found Clark’s boyfriend in a bedroom with what looked like a gunshot wound to the head, according to the complaint.
A medical examination determined that Clark’s boyfriend had been shot multiple times, in his back, side and back of head.
Once Clark was in custody, she said that he had hit her, and they found bruises on her left side and mid-back, according to the complaint.
In a post-Miranda interview, Clark told investigators that she and her boyfriend got into a fight, and that he punched her in the stomach and back. According to the complaint, Clark shot Butler several times.
The appellate court determined on March 27 “the district court materially misstated the law of self-defense by defining ‘imminent’ as ‘immediate’ and by failing to tailor the instruction to the unique circumstances of the case, and we therefore reverse on this basis,” court documents state.
Some of the facts mentioned in the document include that Clark was abused verbally and physically by Butler. “When [Butler] became angry with Clark, he forced her to kneel in a ‘kneeling spot’ in front of the door and hit her head if she did not comply,” the document states. “On at least one occasion, [Butler] held a loaded firearm to Clark’s head.”
The document states, “Clark testified about [Butler’s] violent behavior. The jury, if properly instructed, may have determined that Clark’s use of force was reasonable in light of those circumstances.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.