The Scholastic Arts Awards were announced Jan. 31, revealing that St. Michael-Albertville High School had a total of 140 awards. Twenty-five of the awards were gold medals, along with 42 silver and 73 honorable mentions.
Chosen out of 3,000 entries, nominees for the American Vision Award were chosen from the Golden Key winners in the state. Two out of the five nominees came from St. Michael-Albertville High School. The two American Vision Nominees from St. Michael-Albertville were senior Livia Proudlock and sophomore Audrey Kanu.
According to Halker-Saathoff, it was about six years ago when St. Michale-Albertville High School started to pull in a consistently high number of awards per year, including at least one of their students per year being nominated for the American Vision Award.
“We really tried to tell kids that it can’t hurt to try to see what happens,” Halker-Saathoff said. “And being OK with if you don’t get an award, but also at the same time put yourself out there. You can learn from your failures and your successes and then from those failures go ‘oh what can I do differently.’”
Halker-Saathoff has seen that their high school art program allows well-rounded work to be produced and helped nurture the artists that study there to be original.
“I think participating in any type of contest is a courageous moment,” Halker-Saathoff said.
Being the teacher you wish you had
Halker-Saathoff believes that a majority of the pieces that were submitted were worked on at school. Halker-Saathoff tries to keep track of students and their artwork throughout the school year to make sure she sends emails and contacts students to let them know they can submit to scholastic.
“We make really good connections with our art students and we really build up their skills,” Halker-Saathoff said. “We are asking more from them and to push themselves, push their abilities, and to believe in themselves.”
After the pandemic, Halker-Saathoff realized that she wanted to reach out to kids more and encourage them more into applying for the award and facilitating their growth as artists.
“I always wanted to be the art teacher I never had,” Halker-Saathoff said.
In many of Halker-Saathoff’s sessions with the students to give feedback on their work she tries to ask questions to get at the ‘why’ behind the students’ art, to get them to be intentional with their work.
“That’s what I work on is that original thought, creativity, and problem-solving,” Halker-Saathoff said. “Sometimes when you talk less you can get more out of a student and direct them.”
Award winning artists
Like others in the high school who entered their pieces to the Scholastic Art Awards, Kanu was not thinking about doing so until her art teacher Kari Halker-Saathoff suggested it.
“It was literally the first assignment I had got that was graded,” Kanu said. “After a little bit my art teacher Mrs. Halker-Saathoff was like ‘you can submit this to Scholastic’ and I was like ‘what’s that?’I just mulled it over in my head and after each assignment [Halker-Saathoff] was like ‘you should put this into Scholastic.’”
A trend that Halker-Saathoff has seen is that those students who are willing to push themselves and try new things tend to get awards. That trend was shown in Kanu who before her American Vision nominated piece “Ancestral Storybook” she had never tried using Prismacolor colored pencils until her first art class at St. Michael Albertville High School.
Kuna’s piece has a figure drawn on a paper grocery bag. Each of the four distinct parts of the piece is divided by a chain to appear as if the figure is being pulled apart while holding it in as well. Each section represents the diaspora of the African American experience.
“[Kuna] just blew me out of the water with her creativity and what she came up with,” Halker-Saathoff said. “She was one who did so much pre sketching and asking questions. And I think that’s where those students who do so well are the ones who ask questions and get feedback.”
The trend of asking questions also went to Proudlock’s American Vision Nominated 3D piece “Oz.”
“Proudlock, I’ve known her since she was a ninth-grader,” Halker-Saathoff said. “She constantly wanted feedback throughout her entire art career. During COVID I felt like I was doing meet-ups with her every day talking through her artwork and that was I think was very helpful for her to feel very driven and guided by a teacher.”
The influence of art
With the Scholastic posters up in her room, Halker-Saathoff tries to make sure all of her kids know about the Scholastic Awards and how to submit and plans on doing so next year as well.
Halker-Saathoff believes that art can help not only in high school but looking towards college and cultivating problem-solving skills. She thinks it reflects well on the school and helps the public realize the importance of the arts.
“We need to have art and if you’re not a sports kid there’s a place for you here, or a music kid, there’s a place for you,” Halker-Saathoff said. “We all have different gifts and we need to honor our gifts.”
The American Vision Award winners will be announced on National Notification Day, March 23. St. Michael-Albertville High School celebrated all the regional award winners at the school Feb. 27 and handed all the awards out at a special ceremony for them.
To look at all the award winners and their pieces go to bit.ly/3siy7Yf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.