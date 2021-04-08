The basketball season may be over for Osseo senior Anna Corona, but she is not finished racking up accolades. Corona was announced as Osseo’s Athena Award winner, recognizing an outstanding female athlete from each high school in Minnesota.
She heard the news the week before spring break when Activities Coordinator Bill Quan called her down to his office. “I was amazed to hear that I had won,” Corona said. “It means a lot.”
As a three-sport athlete, Corona has had an accomplished high school career. She was a two-time all-conference soccer player in 2019 and 2020, a one-time all-conference golfer and 2019 section runner-up, and a top-five all-time three-point scorer for girls basketball.
Competing in three sports also means that Corona gets to be mentored and developed by three different coaches, something she is very grateful for. “Knowing they are all in my corner and supporting me is so special,” she said.
When she was in eighth grade, Corona played on the varsity basketball team and got to experience senior nights for the first time. She especially loved making the picture boards and eating cupcakes with her teammates as they celebrated all the seniors had done for the program.
Now as the senior on the team, Corona is having the boards made for her, and her teammates are grateful for all she has done for the team.
“I think Anna is a great example of a true senior which is someone who leads by example and is always upbringing towards everyone,” sophomore basketball guard Aalayah Wilson said. “She always had a great attitude as well and that type of attitude is what motivates kids to do better and is what makes her a great teammate.”
A few weeks ago, when Corona’s longtime friend Maple Grove senior Jordyn Lamker won her Athena Award, Corona sent her a congratulatory text. And when Corona was announced as the Osseo recipient, Lamker sent her the same text. “Having our accomplishments known is really cool,” Corona said.
As she continues her education at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, Corona doesn’t envision her athletic career coming to halt. Along with playing intramural sports, her other dream is to get into coaching, specifically basketball. “I would love sharing knowledge with younger kids,” she said.
