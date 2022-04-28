Corcoran welcomes a new city administrator

The Corcoran City Ccouncil appointed Jessica Beise as the new city administrator at its April 14 meeting. Beise held the position in the interim after former City Administrator Brad Martens resigned in October.
Beise was selected from a field of 22 applicants for the position. She has been in local government since 2010. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks with a degree in political science and international studies. She then went to Hamline University for her graduate degree in public administration.
During her time at Hamline University, she started to work for cities, starting as an intern at the city of Oak Park Heights and did part-time work with the city of Falcon Heights. Beise also interned with the city of North St. Paul, which then turned into a full-time position as an administration assistant/analyst. She then moved to the city of Victoria as the executive assistant.
In 2017, Beise transitioned to Corcoran where she was hired as the city clerk and administrative services director.
According to Beise, she has worked or lived in Corcoran for a third of her life. She currently lives in Rogers, but her parents live in Corcoran, having moved there when she was 14 years old.
“I have some really fond memories of Corcoran,” Beise said. “I’m very fond of Corcoran and all of the opportunities it has. There’s a lot of opportunities to see the community grow and help our elected leaders shape the community we really want to see here.”
The city administrator, which is paid a salary of $138,247, supports the city and council.
“I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity and that the council recognized the work that I had put in and recognized how I compared to others,” Beise said. “It’s really exciting.”
Fire department reports
The Rogers, Hanover and Loretto fire departments presented to the council their annual fire department reports.
According to Chief Brad Feist, the Rogers Fire Department issued a total 129 permits, such as burn permits, to the city of Corcoran. In 2021, it had 81 calls from Corcoran, with 41 of those calls for EMS, 20 calls were false alarms, six were rescue, six were fires, four hazardous conditions and one service call.
Hanover Fire Department report was presented by Chief Dave Malewicki. The department in 2021 answered 35 calls which is 15.29% of its total yearly calls. Five of those calls were for fire, two accidents, 15 medical, 12 fire alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm.
Loretto Fire Department’s Chief Jeff Leuer said his department answered 59 calls last year in Corcoran. Corcoran is about 20% of its yearly total calls from all cities. Eighteen of those calls were medical, eight were fire, 17 were alarms, seven were rescue and five are gas odor leaks. For all 59 calls, the Loretto has a total of 947 firefighter hours in Corcoran.
Police office, radio audio solution
The council also approved accepting a bid and authorizing the purchase and installation of a new radio and speakers in the Corcoran Police Department. The total cost of the radio system in the police office would be $10,507.
According to Lieutenant Ryan Burns, after moving into the police department’s remodeled space, police staff noticed a gap in the radio audio coverage within the police department. The new system will allow for audio to be able to be heard throughout the entire police department.
American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to install the base station radio and volume-controlled speakers. The funds have around $80,000 set aside by the council to fund projects.
