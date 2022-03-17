Effective this month, Corcoran is ditching its old postcard bills and replacing them with a full-page sewer and water billing statement. Previously, Corcoran residents had no option to pay electronically or view the statement online.
Corcoran bills monthly for water and utility services. The full-page utility bill will show the basic account information, include a payment stub that can be mailed back if users wish to pay by mail, a full overview of account activity, detail of current charges and auto-pay status. If users wish, they may now opt-out of the paper copy of their bill once they have registered their billing account online at bit.ly/3MC1Dk5.
Now users can pay either by mail or electronically. Corcoran partnered with BS&A and InvoiceCloud to allow for online account viewing and e-payment options. E-payment options will allow for automated payments that can be taken straight from a user’s checking account or credit card.
“We looked into both options and BS&A was a good fit for us and provided some of the key things we were looking for such as electronic billing,” Interim City Administrator Jessica Beise said. “We also heard positive reviews from other cities. We hope that residents can go paperless if they would like.”
Residents will need their account number to access their utility account and pay bills online. Account numbers can be found on the upper right-hand corner of the mailed full-page utility bill.
Those who were previously enrolled in auto-pay must re-enroll.
Some of the key reasons for the change was that the old system had an annual maintenance fee that the city paid due to the software being a couple of years old, according to Beise, and the software didn’t include additional components such as online building permits issuance and electronic cash receipting, which the new system has. The new software will cost the city $114,790 for 10 years of use.
“There are some really nice features,” Beise said. “We definitely moved light-years ahead.”
