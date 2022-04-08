Tuesday, March 22

- Reported a DAR arrest at 12:46 p.m. at the 77XX block of

- Arrested was 53 year-old, of Minnetonka for driving after revocation on Corcoran Trail E.

Saturday, March 26

- Reported a DAR at 1:33 a.m. at Highway 55 and Rolling Hills Road. Arrested was a 36-year-old, of Minneapolis for driving after revocation.

Tuesday, March 29

- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:26 p.m. in the area of Hackamore Road and Brockton Lane. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Hackamore Road attempting a turn on southbound County Road 101. Vehicle #2 was traveling eastbound on Hackamore through the intersection. Vehicle #1 failed to yield striking vehicle #2.

- Theft of tools and firearms was reported at 8:19 a.m. in the 21XXX block of Oakdale Road. Officers responded to a report of a theft of firearms and miscellaneous tools from an unlocked garage. Firearms have been registered stolen. Unknown suspects. Case is still under investigation.

Wednesday, March 30

- The department reported a property damage accident at 12:04 p.m. in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 116. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Rd. 10, came to a complete stop at the red light, and while the light was still red, began accelerating into the intersection. Vehicle #2 was struck by vehicle #1 while traveling northbound on County Road 116 through the intersection on a green light.

