Corcoran’s Police Department’s dog Zeke was provided with a new K-9 handler officer in August after Zeke’s previous handler, Cody Vojacek, retired. Officer Clayton Decker was chosen and completed training with Zeke in December.
The training was a 12-week intensive class where the handler and dog learned how to work together. Decker and Zeke learned narcotics detection, the subtle cues of the dog and tracking as well as obedience. All training is done locally in Minnesota.
“[Training] is bonding time, for each to get to know each other,” Lieutenant Ryan Burns said. “The handler has to understand the dog and the dog has to understand its handler. They each have their own personality and do things a little bit differently.”
Decker was chosen as the new K-9 handler through an interview process and then background check. Compatibility and familiarity with dogs go into choosing a K-9 officer since the dog will be with Decker all the time, even going home with him at night to sleep at his house. The department does supply all money for the dog’s care, but the officer takes care of the dog 24-7.
“If you watch the dog, he is watching [Decker] and what he does and he follows him where ever he goes, he’s very obedient,” Burns said. “You can see there is a bond there. I can tell [Decker] really enjoys being a K-9 handler and that it makes him excited. It’s fun to watch.”
Zeke’s journey started out in the Czech Republic where he was bred. Community support from local businesses and organizations donated money to help bring him to Corcoran. Zeke is utilized around a couple of times a week, helping with tracking in Corcoran, narcotic detection and assisting other departments who need support.
“It’s been a great tool, a great asset,” Burns said. “A great community outreach tool also. The dog is very friendly and people take to dogs.”
In the future, Burns believes that the department would want to continue the K-9 Officer program even when Zeke has to retire, but that Zeke has many great years left of service to the Corcoran community.
