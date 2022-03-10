Corcoran moves forward on municipal well

The Corcoran City Council accepted plans and authorized the bidding of a municipal well improvement project at its Feb. 24 meeting.
Municipal well No.1 is a part of the preliminary design of a drinking water supply system that will include multiple test wells, a water treatment facility and elevated storage to serve northeast Corcoran.
The municipal well and the water treatment facility will be located along County Road 116.
The need for municipal well No.1 and the water treatment plant is due to the Bellwether residential development in northeast Corcoran. Maple Grove is supplying the water for the development, but the contract between the cities limits the amount of available water to 5 million gallons. Corcoran would need its own source of water to service future development with Maple Grove providing backup sources.
“My number one focus is flexibility and adaptability,” City Engineer Kent Torve said about the municipal well plans. “We know we will have some challenges finding what’s right, but we’re trying to find that sweet spot.”
At its Sept. 9 meeting, the council approved the preliminary design of the Northwest Corcoran Water Supply Project. The city hopes that the construction of the well can be done before the final design of the water treatment plant to determine the well capacity and properly specify the pump sizing and electrical requirements.
The city’s water fund has a current balance of approximately $2.9 million which would support costs of the municipal well until bonds could subsidize the cost later in 2022. The estimated possible construction cost of well No.1 is $309,710.
The possible timeline goal for the city is to approve a bid for the project on April 14 at the city council meeting and then begin construction in 2023.
Bellwether 7th Addition
The council also approved the final plat for the Bellwether 7th Addition, which will add 17 new single-family unit lots on 3.74 acres. The Bellwether project was approved in June 2018, by the council and includes the construction of 398 single-family homes.
The new single-family lots range in size from 5,524 to 14,093 square feet. The homes will be located to the south of a new street connection along 103rd Avenue and connect to 102nd Place.
The applicant has submitted a lighting plan that shows lighting locations. One new streetlight has been provided along the curve of 103rd Avenue on the sidewalk side of the street. Final streetlight locations will be field located during construction in coordination with the city.
The total cost estimate of seventh addition is $514,637.
Saint Therese
Also at the meeting, Saint Therese, which is building a senior living home in Corcoran located south of City Hall at 8200 County Road 116, asked the council for a variance to plant fewer than the 259 trees required on site.
Saint Therese has 206 units in their senior living community plans. The landscape plan has 181 trees, where 259 trees are required. The council approved the variance allowing them to only plant 181 trees.
Council Member Jonathan Bottema asked why Saint Therese could not have trees planted around the perimeter of their site to meet the requirements of 259 trees without the variance. According to Interim City Administrator Jessica Beise, Saint Therese does not wish to plant trees on the whole site and instead only around the planned building because in the future if they develop the untouched land they would have to then dig up those trees they planted there.
The calculation of how many trees are needed to be on a site is based on the square footage of the building.
Bottema asked if Saint Therese expands, would the trees they planted now count towards those buildings’ tree count or would they need to plant other trees according to the ordinance. According to Beise if Saint Therese expands again they would need to plant more trees.
Bottema was OK with the variance since the ordinance on trees is skewed towards square footage instead of the footprint size of the building, penalizing multistory buildings such as the future senior center.
“For this one, this does for me meet the requirements for the variance and overall it’s a well-planned site,” Mayor Tom McKee said.
The council thought that in the future they should look at the ordinance and judge if calculating the number of trees planted on a building site should be based o square footage.
