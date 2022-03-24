Corcoran looks at updating city protest ordinance

The Corcoran City Council looked is considering a residential picketing ordinance to address concerns about protesting in residential areas at its March 10 meeting.
The council authorized staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance for city council review in a future meeting.
Police Chief Matt Gottschalk gave a brief explanation to the council on why the ordinance is being brought up now. He said that there has been an uptick in public demonstrations and an ordinance would give guidelines to limit access to residential areas.
“We want to make sure the public can demonstrate in a safe manner,” Gottschalk said. “Part of what we would do [through the ordinance] is stay consistent in how we apply it and so the public knows how we respond to those types of situations.”
Council Member Jeremy Nichols asked what would be considered residential. Gottschalk said that they would have to outline it further in a draft ordinance, but that one of the things they would consider is that many homes only have one entrance and exit to their property, so they would want to prevent residents from being blocked in by protests or picketing. According to Gottschalk, the city and Corcoran Police Department would look at other similar ordinances to see how other cities handle residential picketing.
Some of the cities around Corcoran who have made similar ordinances is Medina, Maplewood and Blaine.
County Road 10, Walnut Lane turn lane improvements
The council approved in the consent agenda improvements on County Road 10 and a turn lane on Walnut Lane.
The Rush Creek Reserve housing development and its construction of Walnut Lane triggered a need for the improvement of County Road 10. The improvements will consist of the construction of the westbound right turn lane and eastbound left-turn lane into the development’s main entrance. The final plan also has a raised concrete median to provide for a safer pedestrian crossing of County Road 10 for future trail users.
The estimated cost of the project is $519,753. The project is funded through the Rush Creek Reserve development escrow.
Construction is estimated to start in May and be completed in July.
Other
AUTHORIZED the sale of their old Zamboni to the city of Hanover for $7,500. Corcoran purchased a new Zamboni in May 2019. It was decided that the old 1975 Zamboni was no longer needed for parts and should be sold.
SWORE in police officer Jacob Anderson and sergeant Corey Andress to the Corcoran Police Department.
RESOLVED that the boundaries of the three Corcoran voting precincts be reestablished to stay the same. Precinct one is located at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 20000 County Road 10. Precinct two is located at Hope Community Church, 19951 Oswald Farm Road. Precinct three is located at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.
