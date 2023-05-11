Corcoran council tables Cook Lake Highlands project

At its April 27 meeting, the Corcoran City Council discussed changes to the Cook Lake Highlands project. The final plat approval took place in March 2022, and included 19 single-family lots, one daycare lot, one memory care lot with 27 units, and one lot for an Applewood Point senior multifamily building consisting of 100 co-op units.
Resident input about the project
At the April 27 meeting, the applicant made some changes to the development plans including changing the amount of memory care units to 32 units instead of 27 units and changing the plans for a senior co-op building from 100 for-sale units to a 145-unit senior rental apartment building.
The council decided to table the topic until the May 11 meeting and bring back a resolution for denial of the changes so that the council can vote on it. The discussion about Cook Lake Highlands started with resident input about the project.
“What’s really disturbing is they changed everything for the worst. They changed the 62+ age to 55+, thereby increasing the daily traffic flow. Many 55-year-olds will still be working, much less so at 62. They increased from 100 units to 145, 45% more units, guaranteed more traffic flow,” resident Steve Mueller said.
Mueller also spoke negatively about the change from ownership to rental and concerns about increased parking.
City planner discusses the changes
After the open forum, City Planner Kendra Lindal spoke to the council about the proposed changes. The memory care facility was planned to have 32 units before the final plat that was brought to the council in March 2022.
Lindal stated the change from 32 units to 27 was the result of an error by their architect, which is why the applicant changed the number of units back to 32 again for the newest amendment.
“The new plan shows 240 parking stalls where the code requires 218 for this apartment complex. The reason there’s no change to the site plan or the impervious surface is all of the additional parking is being added underground,” Lindal said.
According to Lindal, the amendment would’ve resulted in no physical changes to any of the building footprints. Councilor Dean Vehrenkamp expressed concerns about the age restriction changing again in the future to include an even wider age group then 55 and over, and the increase in traffic by changing the age group from 62 and over to 55 and over.
Lindal stated that a senior apartment under the Corcoran city code is considered 55 and over, so the age range couldn’t be changed to lower than 55.
Proposed Amira apartment building
Alex Hall of United Properties spoke about the changes to the site plan. Hall said that the original Applewood Point senior multifamily building approved at the March 24, 2022 city council meeting, required the applicant to sell 60% of the units before they could start building.
They received 110 reservations for the Applewood Point senior building. Making a reservation means putting down a $500 deposit that can be refunded.
Hall stated that only about 30% of reservations are converted, so they needed around 200 reservations to be able to sell 60% of the co-ops.
“We reached out to all of the reservation holders back in October, contacted all of those potential buyers and found that maybe we’d have 20 buyers, 25 at best, that were ready to buy,” Hall said.
Hall associates not getting as many buyers as they anticipated to problems with the housing market. He stated that when they started marketing Applewood Point interest rates were 3.5%, now they’re 6.5%.
He said that seniors are looking for rental products. The proposed rental apartment building that was brought to the council on April 27 would’ve been an Amira rental community.
Hall stated the Amira apartment building would still have a fitness center, a library, a gazebo, and all of the amenities that the Applewood Point co-op would’ve had. One difference between the Amira rental community and the Applewood Point co-op units is that the co-op units would’ve been over 1,500 square feet per unit while Amira units range in sizes from a 600-square-foot studio to 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom unit.
“The majority of our seniors either have flexible schedules or they are retired, so they are avoiding peak traffic time. We just completed pursuing an Amira down in Victoria, just west of Excelsior, that’s 146 units. We just completed a traffic study down there two months ago that indicated 29 peak a.m. and 36 peak p.m. trips for 147 units,” Hall said.
Council discussion
After the presentation, Councilmember Jonathan Bottema suggested denying the development plan and Councilmember Jeremy Nichols was concerned about the project being close to going over the city’s limit on density for that area.
“The buildings stay the same, the people that are using them stay the same. We’re not changing a senior to a market rate, we’re not asking for that because you said no to that,” Beth Hustad of Trek Real Estate said.
Vehrenkamp asked if the apartment building could have one less level and be decreased to the 100 units that Applewood would’ve had to decrease the density. Other council members agreed.
The council then discussed tabling the Cook Lake Highlands project and bringing back a resolution for approval and a resolution for denial to the next meeting so they can vote. Hustad and Hall said they wouldn’t be able to go through with the Amira senior apartment building if it was less than 145 units.
The development plans will be voted on at the May 11 city council meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.