Corcoran council tables Cook Lake Highlands project

(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)

A rendering of the Applewood Point senior multifamily building consisting of 100 for-sale co-ops. The final plat, including the Applewood Point building, was approved on March 24, 2022. The applicant brought changes to the project to the April 27, 2023 meeting.

At its April 27 meeting, the Corcoran City Council discussed changes to the Cook Lake Highlands project. The final plat approval took place in March 2022, and included 19 single-family lots, one daycare lot, one memory care lot with 27 units, and one lot for an Applewood Point senior multifamily building consisting of 100 co-op units.

Resident input about the project

