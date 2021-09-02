Corcoran City Council appoints Vehrenkamp to fill vacant council seat

DEAN VEHRENKAMP

Corcoran Planning Commissioner Dean Vehrenkamp soon will be Corcoran’s newest City Council member.

The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Aug. 27, appointed him to fill the seat vacated by Manoj Thomas in July. Vehrenkamp will take his oath of office at the Thursday, Sept. 9, city council meeting. His term will expire following a Nov. 8 special election in 2022.

Vehrenkamp was one of six people who filed applications indicating their interest in serving on the city council.

Mayor Tom McKee said he had talked with all six candidates. He was impressed with all of them.

City Councilor Jon Bottema said he preferred moving someone up from one of the city commissions to serve on the city council. That person’s experience in dealing with city issues would shorten the time needed to get him up to speed for work at the city council level.

City Councilor Alan Schultz said he was fine with appointing someone from the planning commission. He was disappointed that the candidate pool did not contain a strong woman candidate. He encouraged the unsuccessful candidates to apply for the seat on the planning commission that will be vacant after Vehrenkamp moves up to the city council.

Vehrenkamp is a 14-year Corcoran resident. He served for two years on the Corcoran Planning Commission and for six months on the Corcoran Parks and Trails Commission. Prior to moving to Corcoran, he served on the Maple Grove Citizen Long Range Improvement Committee for three years and the Maple Grove Planning Commission for 14 years.

He said on his application, “With the growth and experience I had in Maple Grove over 20 years, I feel I can contribute to Corcoran’s issues currently at hand and into the future. I want to help Corcoran continue to grow responsibly and keep the ideas of current landowners, the city comp plans, the business community and residents growing and changing to make Corcoran the best it can be.”

Vehrenkamp recently resigned from his position as production supervisor at Boston Scientific, where he worked for 22 years. He holds an associate’s degree in electronics engineering technology.

