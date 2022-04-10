Corcoran business partners with local churches on earth week event

A popular way to celebrate Earth Week, the week between Earth Day and Arbor Day, is to plant trees. Many businesses give away individually packaged tree seedlings to promote the planting of more trees. But, to really have a more profound impact on the environment, larger trees need to be planted.
That is why the owner of Heidi’s Growhaus in Corcoran, Heidi Heiland, decided to partner with three local church groups to promote more education about the importance of trees in our neighborhoods. Heiland commented that she commends the caring for creation enthusiasts that contacted her for recognizing that attention should be placed on planting more trees.
The area creation care church groups wanted to partner with Heidi’s Growhaus because her business offers a selection of native trees, shrubs and perennials. The groups from Lord of Life Lutheran, Advent Lutheran and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic churches plan events that educate their respective congregations about environmental issues. Since trees improve our air quality and sequester carbon, they are pleased that the owner of Heidi’s Growhaus agreed to offer discounts to participants in the church group’s upcoming event.
“For years we were gifted hundreds of tree seedlings from the Wright Hennepin Electric Co-op,” Blake Toms from the Lord of Life Lutheran Church creation care group said. “Members of the congregation became accustomed to getting tree seedlings to plant each spring, so we found a way to keep the tradition going and have handed out over a thousand tree seedlings over the years.”
Another creation care group from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church has worked with the Arbor Day Foundation to obtain and distribute hundreds of tree seedlings over the years.
“We are excited to work with Heidi’s Growhaus to encourage people to purchase larger trees, because with the spreading loss of ash trees in our neighborhoods to Emerald Ash Borer infestations, it is important to our air quality to help people afford to replace those trees,” Steve Kriz, leader of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church group said.
To educate people about Minnesota trees, the creation care enthusiasts are sponsoring a free webinar Sunday, April 24, from 7 to 8 p.m., where U of M Center of Forest Ecology Director, Lee Frelich, will address how climate change is impacting Minnesota’s forests, including our urban forest in the Twin Cities. Anyone who is interested in the topic, can register online at lordoflife.org/creationcare. Participants will be sent a coupon for 10% off the purchase of a tree or shrub at Heidi’s Growhaus.
