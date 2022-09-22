At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Corcoran City Council approved a proposed $7.16 million preliminary tax levy for 2023. This increase is 25.7% over the 2022 adopted levy.

The tax rate is projected to decrease from 43.19% to 41.97%.

