At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Corcoran City Council approved a proposed $7.16 million preliminary tax levy for 2023. This increase is 25.7% over the 2022 adopted levy.
The tax rate is projected to decrease from 43.19% to 41.97%.
The biggest changes to the expenditure budget in 2023 is staffing wages, which are anticipated to increase 10% over the 2022 budget due to cost of living and market adjustments. There will be a full year of an accounting clerk on staff, benefits for a full-time administrative assistant, two full-time police officers, and a fire commander.
The city assessor calculated the impacts to homes within the city. A home with a value of $472,000 in 2023 would see an increase of $258.66, or 15.02%.
Revenue in 2023 will come from taxes (71%), licenses and permits (15%), other revenue (7%), intergovernmental revenue (4%), and charges for services (3%).
Expenditures in 2023 are proposed to go pay for policing (25%), public works/rec and parks (25%), general government (18%), other public safety (8%), debt service (8%), fire (6%), planning/engineering (6%), and transfers (4%).
The city will adopt the final levies and budget for 2023 in December. The budget and tax levy cannot be raised, only lowered.
The city will host a truth in taxation budget meeting and accept public comment at the Dec. 8 council meeting.
