Construction soon beginning for new residential neighborhood at Bauer Farm

Construction continues towards a residential neighborhood at the former Bauer Berry Farm property in Champlin.
At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council approved the first reading of a preliminary plat for a 99-lot single-family residential neighborhood called The Oaks at Bauer Farm, the 47-acre property known as Bauer Berry Farm.
Fast forward to the Aug. 9 council meeting, where the City Council, sans Mayor Ryan Karasek, who recused himself from the discussion due to a potential conflict of interest, unanimously approved final developments to the project, including: second reading of rezoning 47 acres for the project, final development plan for The Oaks at Bauer Farm, and final plat for a 99-lot single-family residential subdivision.
Community Development Director Scott Schulte said at the Aug. 9 council meeting that the developer has taken the amenity area of the neighborhood to the “next level.” That includes a private neighborhood pool, clubhouse, changing room, small playground for little kids, pickleball court, and trail access.
“The developer has stepped up and done what the city was hopeful for with respect to the amenities for this project,” Schulte said.
He added that grading for the project is complete and utility work is starting. Schulte expects home construction to begin “very soon,” but doesn’t anticipate homes will be available for a fall preview, more likely set for spring.
“It is sad to see the Bauers go, but we’re excited for this development,” council member Nate Truesdell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.