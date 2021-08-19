Construction soon beginning for new residential neighborhood at Bauer Farm
Buy Now

Construction is underway at the former Bauer Berry Farm property on French Lake Road in Champlin. Community Development Director Scott Schulte said he doesn’t expect homes will be available for a fall preview, but more likely set for spring. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

Construction continues towards a residential neighborhood at the former Bauer Berry Farm property in Champlin.

At the June 14 Champlin City Council meeting, the council approved the first reading of a preliminary plat for a 99-lot single-family residential neighborhood called The Oaks at Bauer Farm, the 47-acre property known as Bauer Berry Farm.

Fast forward to the Aug. 9 council meeting, where the City Council, sans Mayor Ryan Karasek, who recused himself from the discussion due to a potential conflict of interest, unanimously approved final developments to the project, including: second reading of rezoning 47 acres for the project, final development plan for The Oaks at Bauer Farm, and final plat for a 99-lot single-family residential subdivision.

Community Development Director Scott Schulte said at the Aug. 9 council meeting that the developer has taken the amenity area of the neighborhood to the “next level.” That includes a private neighborhood pool, clubhouse, changing room, small playground for little kids, pickleball court, and trail access.

“The developer has stepped up and done what the city was hopeful for with respect to the amenities for this project,” Schulte said.

He added that grading for the project is complete and utility work is starting. Schulte expects home construction to begin “very soon,” but doesn’t anticipate homes will be available for a fall preview, more likely set for spring.

“It is sad to see the Bauers go, but we’re excited for this development,” council member Nate Truesdell said.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments