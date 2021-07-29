Construction on Champlin memory care, assisted living facility to start in the fall

At the July 12 Champlin City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution approving construction of a 40-unit memory care facility at Emery Village, set to begin in the fall.
The property, located at the northeast corner of Highway 169 and 117th Avenue, is currently vacant and covered with shrubs and trees. Along with a 40-unit, one-story memory care and assisted living facility, construction will include a surface parking lot and access drive off of Business Park Boulevard. Vice President of Rachel Development, the project developer, David Stradtman said they intend to begin construction in the fall and finish the project roughly 10 months later.
In March 2021, the Planning Commission held a public hearing regarding the application for construction and by April 19, the Commission unanimously recommended the city council approve the request.
Then in May, the city council officially approved the preliminary site plan. After a brief discussion during the council meeting, Mayor Ryan Karasek gave his seal of approval over the project.
He said, “Good luck and I appreciate you investing in our community.”
