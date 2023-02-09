The first stop on the tour in the fitness center. Pictured left to right are Congressman Tom Emmer, STMA Activities Director Keith Cornell, and STMA High School Physical Education teacher Jesse Hackenmueller.
Congressman Tom Emmer speaks to high school students in Technology Education and Engineering teacher Roger Bovee’s class. Pictured left to right are Congressman Tom Emmer, senior Camilla Weah, and junior Natalie Bowman.
On Friday, Feb. 3, U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer toured the St. Michael-Albertville High School.
District Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault, STMA High School Principal John Reeves, and Activities Director Keith Cornell joined the tour with Emmer.
“Thank you to Superintendent Foucault, Principal Reeves, and Activities Director Cornell for opening up the school to us, and for all your efforts on behalf of our students,” Emmer said.
The first stop on the tour was the fitness center where students were using Frisbees to knock over bowling pins. The gym class is taught by high school physical education teacher Jesse Hackenmueller.
On the next stop of the tour, they visited a classroom in the technology education area. The Power and Energy class is taught by Doug Gerick.
“The students are learning how to disassemble a small gas engine. They are right at the end of putting them all back together” Gerick said.
Then, the STMA tour group stopped in on Kris Rue’s principals of engineering class in a computer room. The last stop of the tour was a wood lab class taught by Technology Education and Engineering teacher Roger Bovee.
At each classroom, Emmer spoke with different students about the class and what they are planning to pursue after high school.
“We are continually impressed by the hard work of Sixth District educators, and it was a pleasure to see the exciting programs being offered to students at St. Michael-Albertville High School,” Emmer said.
