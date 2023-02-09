On Friday, Feb. 3, U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer toured the St. Michael-Albertville High School.

District Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault, STMA High School Principal John Reeves, and Activities Director Keith Cornell joined the tour with Emmer.

