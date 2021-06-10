Concert on the Lawn is back in Maple Grove

Tickets are now on sale for one of the most anticipated events in Maple Grove this year. The Concert on the Lawn event will feature several bands performing Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept 18, on the great lawn area at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way.
This event did not happen last fall due to restrictions related to the pandemic. Concert on The Lawn is the northwest metro’s newest live music festival, which first took place in September 2019.
This year’s event, presented by the Maple Grove Lions Foundation, has been expanded to two nights. Each will showcase three live musical acts and include beer gardens and food trucks at the award-winning Central Park of Maple Grove.
Tickets are now on sale for this two-day music festival, with tickets available for one night or both.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with music from 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Headliners are Rockie Lynne (Friday) and the band Soul Asylum (Saturday).
Concert on the Lawn is presented by the Maple Grove Lions Foundation in partnership with the city of Maple Grove. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to: maplegrovelions.org/concert-on-the-lawn
FRIDAY
The lineup for Friday includes the bands Rockie Lynne, Hitchville and Anderson Daniels.
Rockie Lynne, a veteran of the United States Army and co-founder of Tribute to the Troops national charitable organization, is the lead guitarist. His debut single, “Lipstick” spent an 10 consecutive weeks in the No.1 slot on Billboard’s Country Singles Sales chart.
Hitchville is under the foundation leadership of dynamic lead vocalists Heidi Owens and Matthew Kneefe, the group’s trademark harmonies, down-home personalities, and kinetic stage energy leads to an unforgettable live show. The group’s most recent album “Soundtrack to Life” includes their first iHeartRadio #1 single “Even When It’s Bad It’s Good” as well as their second iHeartRadio No.1 single “Love is the Road.”
Anderson Daniels is on a straight line to creating the midwestern sound in country music.
SATURDAY
The lineup for Saturday includes the bands Soul Asylum, St. Paul Peterson and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars and Turn Turn Turn.
Soul Asylum, initially formed in the early ‘80s under the name Loud Fast Rules, quickly became part of the celebrated Minneapolis local music scene. The band had several international hits, including “Runaway Train,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song, and “Black Gold,” and led to steady alternative radio and MTV airplay. Soul Asylum continued to enjoy mainstream success with 1995’s platinum-certified Let Your Dim Light Shine, which featured the hit “Misery,” and 1998’s Candy from a Stranger; the group also appeared on the soundtrack for multiple Kevin Smith movies, including “Clerks.”
St. Paul Peterson and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars includes member Paul Peterson, born in Minneapolis, who was the youngest son in a musical family. He was discovered by Prince in 1983 and replaced Monte Moir as keyboardist of R&B band The Time. Peterson gained exposure when the band appeared in the hit movie Purple Rain. When The Time broke up in 1984, Prince gathered the remnants to form The Family, with Peterson as lead singer.
Turn Turn Turn includes Adam Levy, Savannah Smith and Barb Brynstad and has a pop-infused Americana sound. Levy (guitar, vocals) is the founding member of the Minnesota based alt-rock band The Honeydogs. Singer-songwriter Smith performs guitar, vocals. Brynstad performs on bass, vocals.
