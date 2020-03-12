“Stress is the body’s reaction to harmful situations,” according to WebMd. “Stress can affect all aspects of your life, including your emotions, behaviors, thinking ability, and physical health. No part of the body is immune.”
Working in stressful and intense situations can take their toll on police officers, firefighters and paramedics. One mother is on a crusade to help first responders. Carol Castle, of Coon Rapids, lost her son Maurice Roemhild, 31, to suicide in 2017.
Her mission now is prevent as many first responders from taking the same path as her son. Castle’s son was a firefighter for both the Maple Grove and Brooklyn Center Fire Departments.
“I always say, my story starts when I realized that police and fire responders have double and triple the suicide rate,” she said. “It’s shocking.”
LIFE COINS
Just over 10 months ago, Castle created heavy-weight Life Coins about the size of a 50 cent piece through the Wrestling 4 Life campaign. “They are designed to be in your pocket so you can feel it, even if you have keys, even if you have change, you know it’s there,” she added.
Castle has a background working for the MN Department of Corrections and worked in a locked crisis stabilization ward at Fairview Hospital.
She wanted to create something substantial, and the idea of the coin popped into her head. One side of the coin reads “Fire and Rescue Suicide Prevent” and the other side reads “Law Enforcement Suicide Prevention.” Both sides of the coin having the phone number for Safe Call Now.
It took calls to 14 different crisis hotlines before Castle found Safe Call Now. Sean Riley, the founder of Safe Call Now, said he threw away his almost 20-year career as a police officer due to alcohol and drug addiction and was headed towards suicide to become another unknown statistic. The hotline is a resource for public safety employees to speak confidentially with officers, former law enforcement officers, public safety professionals and/or mental healthcare providers who are familiar with that line of work. The trained peer advocates provide assistance and referrals for any public safety personnel calling. All the calls are anonymous.
SPONSORING OSSEO FIRST RESPONDERS
Castle came to an Osseo City Council meeting last month to present the Osseo Fire Department and Osseo Police Department with Life Coins.
She said the Fire Department gave a donation to the cause.
At the meeting, Castle was able to adopt both the Osseo fire and police departments and give them Life Coins. The Osseo Fire Department thanked Castle for looking out for the firefighters.
Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said, “It means a lot for us to have resources available to assist when times get tough. We have such stressful jobs that does take a toll over time.”
Both Champlin Police and the Anoka-Champlin fire departments have been adopted and have received their own Life Coins.
CASTLE’S CRUSADE
Working 17 hours a day, Castle feels compelled to help because of the need. Her mission is to sell of the coins and give out the other half. People can sponsor an entire department or buy a few coins.
“We don’t have any major sponsors,” she said. “We have regular people stepping forward to adopt their local departments.”
She evens tries to find time in her schedule to visit a department that has recently lost a member to suicide. “I will go there and adopt their department and give each member a life coin,” she said. “I talk to them and explain the benefits of Safe Call Now.”
Castle said she’s excited so many people reach out to her and share their stories and show her kindness. “I always thank them for that,” she added.
“I’m just trying to get as many coins in the pockets of first responders as possible,” Castle said. “I’m just a mom. I don’t want another mom to go through what I did.”
The Life Coins have already been distributed in every state and in Canada.
She also created a Life Coin for wrestlers, as she created the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame. She said that in the first 45 minutes of the wrestling Life Coins being distributed, two lives were saved.
To learn more about the Life Coins, or to donate, visit wrestling4life.org
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.