At the May 12 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board awarded $236,243 in support of 31 regional arts projects. Applications are scored by a panel of artists, nonprofit administrators, and members of other community groups. Panel scores are provided to the Board of Directors and used to inform funding decisions.
Criteria used in evaluating applications include pandemic sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion, artistic quality and merit, demonstrated need, outcomes and evaluation and ability to complete the proposal.
Applicants may request for up to $8,000 for any one project or combined projects in a grant round. Funding for these Central MN Arts Board Grants is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund, and its Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund created by the Voters of Minnesota.
The following are Crow River organizations that were awarded:
• Hanover Elementary School — $2,200 for artist Mary Ellen Gutknecht design a stained-glass panel with student input to be installed above the doorway leading to the playground and the school forest in Hanover, MN.
• Rum River Art Center — $8,000 to provide a series of single outreach classes/workshops to older adults ages 55+ through the Senior-Art Reach Programming at Elk River Senior Center and St. Michael Library.
For more information about the Central MN Arts Board visit centralmnartsboard.org or call the office at 320-968-4290 or toll free at 1-866-825-1471. For a full list of award winners go to bit.ly/3wJ8gv1.
