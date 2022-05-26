Sorbet energy bowls, oat meal and smoothies are what’s in store for guests at Cloud 9 in the Outlet mall in Albertville with healthy food choices. Coming up on its first anniversary, Cloud 9 Energy Bowls has been in Albertville located at 5600 La Centre Ave. #105 since July 2021. This year they can be seen driving a car in this year’s Albertville Friendly City Days parade Saturday, June 11. They will also have a booth set up at Albertville Friendly City Days and are sponsoring the fireworks.
Cloud 9 serves sorbet bowls made with all organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, vegan and nutritious ingredients. The bowls start with a sorbet base and are topped with fresh granola, along with fruit, nut butter, honey and more.
“I hope they get a healthy option, but also a place to hang out,” owner Nick Evans of Maple Grove said. “I think once people try it they sell themselves on it.”
Cloud 9 is not Evans’ first business. Originally a gym owner, during the pandemic he made a career shift. Seeing the trend of the sorbet superfood bowls on social media on the West Coast he decided to close his gym and bring the trend to his hometown of St. Cloud in 2020. Within three months of opening the first location, he started to expand and in 2021 he opened at the Albertville outlet mall with the same menu.
Evans found there were different challenges from owning a gym to a restaurant, but that when he opened the gym he had not known anything about being an owner, just like with Cloud 9 he did not know much about owning a restaurant.
“We’re always learning new things and how to make the experience better for customers,” Evans said. “It’s an ongoing learning process.”
He originally wanted to go to med school and joined the military to be a medic, but getting tired of school he decided to dive into business. Now, Evans is a business owner with around as many as15 employees at the Albertville location.
According to Evans, the market for the bowls is mostly untapped in the Midwest and Evans’ connection to going to the outlet mall as a kid drew him to Albertville.
“It’s nice to give people the healthy option,” Evans said. “In Albertville or anywhere, there aren’t too many healthy options that are quick and easy.”
Along with the signature, sorbet bowls there are also smoothies and oatmeal and protein bites available for guests. According to Evans, one of the best-selling items is the signature bowl, Gamma, which is a raspberry pomegranate flavor sorbet with fruit and peanut butter drizzled on top.
His favorite thing on the menu is the Galactic Unicorn, which is a blue Majik sorbet with a chocolate peanut butter chia pudding topped with granola, fruit and peanut butter drizzle.
“Seeing all your hard work pay off and the customers enjoying themselves is very rewarding,” Evans said.
The name Cloud 9 originated from when Evans was looking for an original location in St. Cloud, which was in a building unit number nine. He ended up going with a different location, but the name stuck since he wants customers to live on cloud 9 at the height of happiness.
Evans is might expand but is currently satisfied with his two locations and the menu that’s been curated. There are suggestion jars at both locations for menu ideas.
For more information on Cloud 9 visit cloud9energybowls.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.