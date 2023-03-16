Hennepin County has been working on providing its residents with high-speed internet access, or broadband. Some of the cities that are going to receive broadband include Corcoran and Rogers.
These cities were both approved for Minnesota Border to Border Broadband Infrastructure Grants. Rogers will receive $643,056 and Corcoran will receive $1.298 million from this grant.
Comcast will be working with the cities and Hennepin County to provide Corcoran and Rogers with broadband.
“Comcast is expanding service to more than 490 homes in rural areas of Corcoran. Comcast will invest approximately $1.2 million, to bring the entire suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to Corcoran. Construction is planned to start in spring 2023,” Senior Director of External Communications, at Comcast Jill Hornbacher said.
Comcast will also be providing services to more than 400 homes in rural areas of south Rogers. They will invest $2.5 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas of Rogers.
The first phase of construction in Rogers was completed in 2021 and the second phase will start in spring 2023. In total, Comcast is investing $18.8 million to expand broadband services to over 7,000 homes in Wayzata, Rogers, Dayton, Corcoran, Spring Hill, and Grain Valley.
Hennepin County has been working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to correct inaccuracies in Hennepin County pertaining to households that are connected to broadband and service areas.
“Often times providers will say they serve an entire area or an entire zip code, but there are individual households that are left behind or don’t have service. We want to make sure that we have as accurate information as possible to make sure that every household is in fact connected,” Hennepin County District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson said.
According to Anderson, Hennepin has been working over the last year and a half with cities and internet providers so that every household can get connected to broadband. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funding, Hennepin County has allocated $10 million to this initiative.
“I’ve been encouraging the cities to engage with us because we have this additional resource. We can leverage both the city dollars and the county dollars to have a more successful application so that we can make sure that all of the homes are connected,” Anderson said.
On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed ARP, which provided $30.5 billion in federal funding. On July 20, 2021, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners allocated $10 million of the funding that they received to improve broadband and formed a new department called the Office of Broadband and Digital Inclusion.
The department’s purpose is to expand broadband networks and make sure that affordability factors into areas that may have overpriced internet. The Office of Broadband and Digital Inclusion has an Affordable Connectivity Program for low-income households.
The Affordable Connectivity Program offers a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop, or tablet and up to a $30 per month discount on internet service.
“I think it’s really exciting that we’re able to engage in this way. I don’t think we’ve had the capacity to really make this big of a difference in getting people connected until recently. It’s been exciting to be able to be a part of it,” Anderson said.
