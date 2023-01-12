The Press coverage area has seen quite a bit of snow in the past week. The latest snow event, from Jan. 3-5, saw a period of snowfall that dropped between 10 and 15 inches of snow across the state.

A total of 14.9 inches of snow officially fell at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

