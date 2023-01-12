The Press coverage area has seen quite a bit of snow in the past week. The latest snow event, from Jan. 3-5, saw a period of snowfall that dropped between 10 and 15 inches of snow across the state.
A total of 14.9 inches of snow officially fell at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Individual snowfall reports from Twin Cities National Weather Service observers from the morning of Jan. 3 through the morning of Jan. 5 reflect between 9 and 12 inches of snow in the Press area.
There was 11.5 inches of snowfall reported in Osseo. Giant piles of snow were gathered on the side streets of the city’s business district on Thursday.
Maple Grove had reports of between 9.9 and 11.8 inches of snow. Champlin reported 9.5 inches of snowfall.
City snow removal
Area cities have plans in place for snowfall events, big and small.
In Osseo, City Administrator Riley Grams said the city’s public works team “spent the time leading up to the storm by ensuring that all supplies (salt, sand, etc) were stocked and loaded up in the plow trucks.”
The crew also spent time ensuring the scraping blades on the plows were in good working condition and that the trucks themselves were gassed up and ready to roll.
“They also adjust their working schedules knowing that they will be working overnight hours to clear and haul snow,” Grams said of the plow crew. “The idea is to make sure that they are well rested for their overnight shifts. The last thing we want is tired plow drivers out on the street.”
Typically in Osseo, Grams said, the city has one or two public works employees working during the daytime hours working to clear snow on the major roadways through town. “We usually try to get those roads plowed before the morning and evening commute,” he said. “After that, they will go home to rest up for the overnight shift, which usually begins around 10 p.m. and ends in the early morning hours.”
Grams said the plow crews scrape and pull all of the snow into large piles in the downtown area, and then using front-end loaders, the crew hauls the snow away using a contractor.
Maple Grove Director of Public Works Ken Ashfeld said the city prepares for snow storms in October and all the way through May. They start in October due to the large Halloween blizzard in 1991.
During this recent weather event, Ashfeld said the city plows “ran continuously throughout the storm on primary and secondary routes to assure mobility for the motoring public and particularly emergency response.”
He added that breaks to refresh and combat fatigue usually occurred at the end of evening rush hour until midnight when snow plow operators hit the residential streets.
During a normal snowfall event, the city of Champlin’s Public Works plows are typically out as soon as the snowfall ends. This helps avoid plowing twice.
According to the city’s website, “Starting between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. snow will generally be plowed within 24 hours of the start of a snowfall. The city has 10 plowing units. This requires approximately 10 to 12 hours, for a light to medium snowfall of 2 to 6 inches, to plow all city streets. Delays may occur in the event of equipment breakdown or extreme weather conditions.”
The city of Champlin had plows out twice during the last snowstorm. On the city’s Facebook page, residents were informed that plow crews focus on the city’s main routes and evening commutes before starting the all-city route. “We apologize to the Parkside area as they are on the end of the 10-12 hour all-city plow route,” the post said. “We dispatched additional help to the neighborhood before starting over on main routes and residential streets.”
Champlin Public Works asks residents, no matter how much snow falls, to not park on city streets until the street has been plowed.
Historic 2-day snowstorms
The Twin Cities National Weather Service Facebook page stated the 14.9 inches of snow that fell during the two-day storm ranks 17th for two-day storms going back to 1875.
The top five two-day snowstorms:
1 – A total of 26.7 inches fell from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 1991. The Minnesota DNR shared this from the 1991 Halloween Blizzard: “The snow spread into the Twin Cities before noon, and would not let up appreciably for 24 hours-- it would not stop altogether for almost two days.”
2 – 20 inches fell from Jan. 22-23, 1982
3 – 19.6 inches fell from Nov. 1-2, 1991
4 – 17.5 inches fell from Jan. 21-22, 1982
5 – 17.1 inches fell from Dec. 10-11, 2010
The Minnesota DNR posted about the double-header snowstorms of January 1982: “On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1982, the Twin Cities measured 17.1 inches of snowfall, breaking the all-time daily record of 15.8 inches, set 65 years earlier, in January of 1917. Within two days, the new record was broken again, as another 17.2 fell on Jan. 22. Both snow events spilled into the next calendar day, leading to even higher storm-total accumulations. The first snow was something of a surprise at the time. Forecasters had expected snow, because cold air was in place with warmer and more humid air pushing in from the southwest, but nobody expected so much of it to fall over southern Minnesota.”
