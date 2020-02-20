After months of excitement and anticipation, Wahlburgers restaurant in Maple Grove officially opened Feb. 11, at 11852 Elm Creek Boulevard N.
Wahlburgers has been creating a buzz around Maple Grove since last March, when it was first announced that the restaurant was coming to Maple Grove. This is only the second location in Minnesota. The other location is at the Mall of America. The Maple Grove restaurant is the 36th across the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers actor Mark Wahlberg and actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg, “for friends and family to come together over chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual, music-filled atmosphere,” a press release said. Both Minnesota locations were opened with franchisee Hy-Vee.
Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson said he was very excited to be a ribbon cutting for the restaurant Feb. 11. “It’s wonderful to have a Wahlburgers here in Maple Grove,” he said. “We are very thankful that you have come here. We are very excited to have you here. And this a great location for you. Best of success for you and your future.”
IN MAPLE GROVE
When Chef Paul Wahlberg created the restaurant, he said he never expected to get to the point of Wahlburgers being as popular as it is today. One of the biggest highlights of the restaurant opening was his personal visit Wednesday, Feb. 12.
“It’s been amazing, but it’s the people that make the difference,” he said. “I’ve been so fortunate to be around so many amazing people — staff, the customers the builders — everybody.”
He says he likes to get to know these people and learn their stories. “It’s very much a people business,” he added.
He continued saying everyone is like family, which makes sense, as the restaurant started out with the Wahlberg brothers serving family recipes to customers.
“Everything depends on the team,” he said. “Just like life at home. With eight brothers and sisters, we were all part of a team.”
Even with all the restaurants, Paul Wahlberg thrives on being busy. He said it’s controlled chaos. “I love it, I live for it,” he said. “There is an energy here that doesn’t exist in a lot of other places and other jobs. I work the best then.”
On the morning of Feb. 12 at the Maple Grove restaurant, he was tasting the food to make sure everything was right. “I was eating croutons and bacon this morning he said,” he said. “That’s breakfast. That’s the best way to start the day.”
Paul Wahlberg also believes Wahlburgers will work very well in Maple Grove. “There’s no heavy lifting here,” he said. “You come in, you have a burger and fries. There is a great atmosphere. And it’s the people inside this building that make the difference. When you put a great team and a great experience, and you put that into a great spot, it’s really going to work.”
He encourages people to come into the Maple Grove restaurant because they will love fall in love with it. He said he strives to make people happy.
There are still plans for Paul Wahlberg to come back to Maple Grove in the future. “We want to be part of the community,” he said. “We don’t just want to show up. We want to give back to the community. We want to support the neighborhood teams.”
A final comment from him was related to the Wahlburger’s television series that Paul, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their mother, Alma, appeared on. A question that ran throughout the series’ five years and 10 seasons, was who was Alma’s favorite child. For the record Paul said, “Who ever is in the room. Or who ever she needs something from. But you know, she loves all of us and we all love her.”
A VISIT FROM PAUL
When he visited Feb. 12, people were lined up as early as 9 a.m., two hours before a meet and greet with him.
For one hour, Chef Wahlberg took time to meet with a line of fans, taking photos with them, signing autographs and having a quick conversation.
The 6,128-square-foot Wahlburgers offers signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty cocktails and adult frappes and floats.
Hy-Vee plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants. It currently operates Wahlburgers locations at the two Minnesota locations; Olathe, Kansas; West Des Moines, Iowa; Brookfield, Wisconsin; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
