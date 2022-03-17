A woman has been charged in a drunk driving crash that killed one person and left another with injuries.
Around 4:30 a.m., Sept. 12, the Maple Grove Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 15500 block of County Road 81.
April O’Leary, 21, of Otsego, was formally charged Feb. 28 with several counts related to the drunk driving incident. She has been charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide (operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration .08 or more), and three counts of criminal vehicular operation (substantial bodily harm-gross negligence, substantial bodily harm- under influence of alcohol, and substantial bodily harm- alcohol concentration .08 or more). Each count is a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, responding officers arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway, both with severe front-end damage, and a third vehicle in the ditch with extensive front-end/driver’s side damage.
The complaint also stated that O’Leary’s vehicle, a Volvo was one of those in the roadway. The driver of a Jeep was pinned in the seat with injuries to his leg. O’Leary was not injured in the accident.
“The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Sienna, victim one, was deceased when officers arrived, and was pinned inside the badly damaged vehicle,” the complaint said.
Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton died in the crash from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
According to the complaint, O’Leary had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking “two Coronas.” “[O’Leary] admitted she had rear-ended the Jeep, but did not know a third vehicle was involved,” the complaint said.
At the scene, O’Leary had a preliminary breath test showing an alcohol concentration of .19.
“The Minnesota State Patrol conducted crash reconstruction and performed crash data analysis using modules from two of the involved vehicles (the Volvo and the Sienna),” the complaint said. “Based on that analysis, the State Patrol estimated that [O’Leary] was driving westbound on County Road 81 at 124 miles per hour in the seconds before the collision. The speed limit on the roadway was 55 miles per hour. [O’Leary] rear-ended the Jeep, which was also driving westbound. After victim two was rear-ended, his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck the Toyota Sienna. The impact caused the Toyota to veer off and roll over into the ditch. [O’Leary’s] vehicle struck the Jeep a second time as both vehicles came to a final rest on the roadway.”
The State Patrol determined that the speed at which O’Leary was driving was the primary contributing factor in the accident. The secondary contributing factor was her alcohol impairment.
The Maple Grove Police Department was assisted by Maple Grove Fire Rescue, Dayton Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol crash reconstruction specialists and North Ambulance.
O’Leary’s next court appearance is March 31.
