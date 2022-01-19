A Champlin man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he met at a bar in the early morning Dec. 31.
Alexander Steven Jonas, 27, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Anoka police responded to a residence in Anoka around 4:37 a.m. Dec. 31.
Officers spoke to the victim, who was reportedly crying in the basement of the residence.
She told police she invited Jonas to the home after they met at a bar and that he wanted to have sex but she didn’t, according to the complaint.
Jonas allegedly sexually assaulted her while choking her hard enough that she couldn’t breathe. She told police she tried to get away, but Jonas allegedly tied her wrists together using a phone charging cord.
She allegedly told Jonas to stop, but he didn’t, charges say.
The victim told law enforcement the assault made her bleed.
The officer found marks on the victim’s wrists and blood on her feet.
Another officer observed blood on Jonas’ hands and clothes, which he allegedly said was the victim’s blood, which came from “fornicating” with her, according to the complaint.
He told law enforcement he called his mother to tell her he was going to jail, according to the complaint. Police asked why Jonas thought he was going to jail, and Jonas allegedly laughed, held up his bloody hands and said it was because of the blood on his hands.
He allegedly told police he knew the victim said no but continued sexually assaulting her because it was so hard to stop.
Jonas’ bail was set at $250,000. He has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.
