Wright County deputies have arrested a 41-year-old man who is accused of making threats of mass murder to employees of Huntington Bank in Monticello and Crystal.

Now Tommy M. Salazar of Albertville is facing up to five years in prison after being charged in Wright County District Court with a felony count of making threats of violence.

