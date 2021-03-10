Conversations around teenage substance abuse are never easy. But one group helping local students is trying to change the narrative around these uncomfortable subjects.
Know the Truth is a substance use prevention program based specifically for teenagers in middle and high school.
Starting in 2006, Know the Truth has reached over 60,000 students in more than 300 schools, educating them on the dangers and risks of using substances such as drugs and alcohol. When Know the Truth goes into schools, they have two different formats of teaching: classroom presentations and weekly peer support groups.
Presenters typically are someone who battled substance abuse in the past and serve as an example of transparency for students to relate to. One presenter, Maleah, shared her story to Champlin Park students about her high school years recently.
“Your choices today are your memories tomorrow,” Maleah said. “When I made my decision to start drinking and getting high in high school, I did not think it would lead me to today, where I look back at the person and the decisions I made, and I would be completely disturbed. We come here to share our stories because we never imagined that these consequences would happen to us.”
“By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles, and relate on a deeper level,” Mika Nervick, Prevention Program Coordinator said.
Prevention education manager Elle Mark has been working with Know the Truth for over a year, and said in either format, creating a safe and transparent environment is crucial for discussions with students.
“The first thing we say is that we’re not here to talk at you, we’re here to talk with you,” Mark said. “We value their opinions more than anything else.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting in-person visits, Know the Truth sets up virtual presentations and support groups with classes, lasting either 30 or 60 minutes.
Know the Truth first started class presentations at Champlin High School in 2011, and five years ago, support groups started in partnership with Allina Health. Champlin Park High School principal Mike George is grateful that students have a chance to hear stories about real-life struggles.
“When our students have access to people who are battling addiction on a daily basis, that has gone to the theory in a book to this is real life,” George said.
As of now, Know the Truth is based out of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in Minneapolis but hopes to one day expand and have bases throughout the state.
While problems like vaping, drinking, and drug use are difficult to talk about in a school setting, Know the Truth is seeking to have conversations in a safe and healthy environment.
There is a 24/7 text hotline for students to reach out to if they need someone to talk with about anything. “It has been a really great way to connect with them and offer them a stepping point,” Mark said. The phone number is 612-440-3967.
After each presentation or support group, there is a comment box that allows students to write down their thoughts or questions anonymously. Things like: “Thank you,” “I have been heard,” and “I’m not alone.”
Mark hopes that the organization can continue cultivating conversations that bring awareness to teenage substance use.
“It is encouraging and exciting to see how students grow from these experiences,” she said.
