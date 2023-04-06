The Champlin city council met on March 27 to discuss a list of major topics, including the second readings of several ordinances or amendments.
The meeting also provided an opportunity to officially induct Tim LaCroix as a member of the City Council and included notes on the city’s plans to tackle issues including the retention of police officers.
Additionally, second readings were passed regarding amendments to the city’s rental conversion fees and tobacco licenses.
Ward 4
The meeting opened with the swearing in of Tim LaCroix as the councilmember for Ward 4, filling in the open spot left by Mayor Ryan Sabas following his recent election. LaCroix was previously the city’s planning chair.
Sabas noted that eight applicants were interviewed for the vacancy and that LaCroix was selected with confidence.
Matt Bolterman was later selected to replace Lacroix as Champlin’s new planning chair.
Police officer retention
City Administrator Bret Heitkamp spoke during the work session review portion of the City Council meeting on changes being made to help Champlin with the retention of police officers. These changes are centered around market adjustments to improve the competitiveness of pay.
“The City Council was presented with a proposal to provide a market adjustment that would be split over the course of 2023, in terms of increased compensation for police officers,” Heitkamp said. “At the last work session, the council had actually taken action to increase the starting wage for police officers. We are currently mid-contract with the police officers, their contract expires through 2024.”
A 1% market adjustment will be made to salaries, starting April. An additional 1% adjustment will then be made to salaries, starting October.
Ordinance regarding motorized golf carts
The City Council completed the second reading of an ordinance amending the city code, which allows motorized golf carts to be driven on select roads in the city. The reading was presented by Lexi Weihe.
The operating requirements remained the same since the ordinance’s first reading. The cart must be driven only by authorized operators or those with a valid driver’s license, have a slow-moving vehicle emblem, have a rear view mirror and parking brakes. The vehicle must have no objects overhanging.
The driver must also have proof of insurance and display a current, valid, unrevoked golf cart permit. Driving time is also limited to the time between sunrise and sunset from April to October, when weather allows it.
Following the first reading, minor collector roadways were removed from the list of roadways the carts would not be allowed, expanding the amount of roads that the carts could be used on.
Enforcement would include two fronts. Reactive enforcement includes field enforcement, in which a police officer may handle a violation as a typical traffic enforcement situation if they witness it. There would also be the ability to call in a complaint to 911.
Proactive enforcement includes police going over requirements with each licensee, an educational handout, map, and ordinance for licensees, and a community outreach plan with both physical and digital notifications.
After an in-depth discussion, the ordinance was passed four to one, with it being noted that future changes to open up access to more roads, close access to previously open roads, and other adjustments may come as the city receives feedback from the initial changes. The application submissions for permits are set to open on May 22.
